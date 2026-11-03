Used EVs Are Selling Like Hotcakes. The Fastest Movers May Surprise You

Used EVs are getting more popular. Not only are they increasing in popularity, they're selling even faster than their hybrid and even gasoline counterparts, according to iSeeCars.

You might assumed that all of the used Teslas hitting the market would be a big reason why. But in reality, no Tesla even cracked the top 10 list of best-selling used EVs in September 2026.

Compared to the same month last year, this September saw a 9.8% price increase for used EVs. That's exactly double the 4.8% increase used hybrids saw year-over-year. However, both absolutely crush used gas car values, which only jumped 0.3%. You can bet that high fuel prices over the past year or so have had an affect on gas and diesel demand. People are thinking about EVs more than ever before, especially every time the see eye-watering receipts from every fill up.

Photo by: Suvrat Kothari

“These pricing shifts reflect significantly different year-over-year trends across drivetrains,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in a release. “Ongoing higher fuel prices are likely driving the shift, though the EV segment has also recovered from the demand turbulence caused by the loss of federal incentives a year ago.”

Price isn't the only indicator of demand, though. Speed is another. Used EVs fly off the figurative shelves faster than gas cars, spending an average of 41.9 days on the lot. Not only is that 10.1% faster than September 2025, but it's almost two weeks faster on average than gas cars, which take 54.8 days to sell. Furthermore, gas car sale time increased by 19.9%. So it's getting harder to sell used gas cars, while EVs are getting easier.

Admittedly, in defense of gas cars, customers are spoiled for choice. There are far, far more gas cars available for sale—for example, Autotrader lists 1,384,383 used gas and diesel cars nationwide, but only 44,434 used EVs. There are also fewer EV models for sale, so customers aren't cross-shopping as much. Still, there's no denying that used EV demand is increasing as supply continues to grow.

There are also more options than ever in a market that was once essentially wholly dominated by Tesla. But in September, none of the top 10 fastest-selling used EV models were Teslas. There weren't any Lucids or Rivians in there, either. The quickest-selling EVs were oddly the Audi Q4 E-tron Sportback, followed by the Toyota bZX4, and Lexus RZ 300e. So it seems that used EV customers are becoming like everyone else: they just want something small and practical, with some quirky styling and a nice interior. Also on the list were the Honda Prologue, BMW iX, and even Polestar 2.

Photo by: Honda

The slowest-selling EVs aren't exactly surprising, though, as they're mostly massive and expensive SUVs and trucks. The Cadillac Escalade IQ was the slowest-seller by a huge margin, but it's also uber-expensive. It was followed by the GMC Sierra EV, Chevy Silverado EV, and the Volvo EX90. The Hummer EV was on the list, too, proving that GM's Ultium trucks aren't exactly popular on the used market.

What do you think?

One of the reasons why used Teslas might not have sold as quickly as other EVs is that their prices have increased. The Tesla Model S and Model X both saw used price increases of 22% and 18%, respectively. That is good for the two highest of any used car on the market, regardless of powertrain.

It's interesting to see used EVs increasing in selling speed, showing that customers are willing to go electric when the vehicle type and price suits their needs. And now that data has come out proving that EVs don't lose as much range over time as previously thought, it seems that used EVs are becoming better and better buys.

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