Polestar 2 Production Is Officially Over. A Successor Is Coming In 2027

The Polestar 2 has officially ended production.

Polestar’s first EV and first mass-produced model survived six years.

It went through several facelifts, including one that swapped front-wheel drive for rear-wheel drive.

The first-generation Polestar 2 is dead for good. Production of the brand’s first electric model has ended in Luqiao, China, a company representative confirmed to InsideEVs after a report from Norway’s TV2 surfaced last month.

After six years in production, Polestar’s first mass-market model sold roughly 200,000 units worldwide and set the stage for what came next. The Polestar 2 competed with the Tesla Model 3, and although it was smaller and more expensive than the American-made electric sedan, it had plenty of fans everywhere. (Healthy lease discounts likely helped.)

The European-spec Polestar 2 got its last facelift last year. Photo by: Polestar

The lovable four-door electric sedan went through several facelifts, including one that significantly changed the way it drives. When the car was introduced in 2000, its base trim was front-wheel drive, and dual-motor all-wheel drive was available as an option. But in 2023, the entry-level models became rear-wheel drive, while the top versions continued to offer AWD.

More power and more range were also added along the way, keeping the CMA-based EV up to date in an increasingly crowded market. At its peak, the Polestar 2 had up to 314 miles of EPA-estimated range, which is plenty for daily use, but ultimately the Tesla Model 3’s lower price made the Swedish-designed EV a tougher sell.

In the United States, the Polestar 2 was discontinued last year, a move that seemed to foreshadow the brand’s demise stateside. While the company’s entry-level model was axed because of hiked import tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, Polestar was ultimately strong-armed to stop selling vehicles here, after a decision from the U.S. Department of Commerce denied the automaker an authorization under the Connected Vehicle Rule.

That said, Polestar continues to sell EVs in Europe and other parts of the world, and while the first-generation Polestar 2 has been discontinued globally, a new generation is scheduled to debut next year.

Gallery: 2026 Polestar 2 (European Spec) 10 Source: Polestar

What do you think?

With a design inspired by the Formula 2030 concept, the new Polestar 2 is expected to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps as a mashup between a small sedan and crossover, though the company hasn’t confirmed what lies in store for the new model, design-wise.

The new Polestar 2 is part of the Geely-owned automaker’s plan to launch no fewer than four new models in just three years. Half of that plan has already been enacted, with the Polestar 5 grand tourer and Polestar 4 SUV already going on sale in Europe earlier this year. Next up is the new Polestar 2, followed by a small crossover, the Polestar 7.

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