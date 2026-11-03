The Ferrari Luce, which costs over half a million dollars, has no dearth of buyers.

It faced backlash for its radical design, but demand is clearly no issue.

The company's CEO said buyers were "better understanding" the EV after seeing it in person.

Ferrari's first all-electric model is already sold out for 2027, the automaker said during its third-quarter earnings call Tuesday. The Luce starts at an eye-watering $560,800 in the U.S., but neither its price nor its controversial design appears to be putting off Ferrari's deep-pocketed clientele.

“The Luce that we plan to sell next year basically are all allocated,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in the earnings call. He added that customers placing an order now would have to wait a year to take delivery. Ferrari didn't disclose how many units it plans to sell or provide a regional breakdown of its orders.

Gallery: Ferrari Luce (2026) 21 Source: Ferrari

Designed through a collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive's LoveFrom, the first electric Prancing Horse looks nothing like the Ferraris we're used to seeing. It trades the brand's signature aggressive, low-slung proportions for a higher-riding silhouette with an industrial-design aesthetic. The Luce is also Ferrari's first-ever five-seat car. The radical departure hasn't gone down particularly well with critics, many of whom have questioned whether the design looks like a Ferrari at all.

Ferrari isn't alone in taking a more unconventional approach to EV design. Jaguar's new Type 01 and the all-electric Mercedes-AMG GT have also sparked plenty of debate. Key rival Lamborghini, meanwhile, has scrapped plans for its first-ever EV, opting to stick with hybrids and gas models for now.

Photo by: Ferrari

Vigna, however, said buyers were better understanding the Luce after seeing it in person and getting behind the wheel. “We see when and how the perception changes when the people drive the car,” he said.

Early media reviews appear to support that argument. A handful of outlets have already had the opportunity to drive the Luce, and the initial impressions have been overwhelmingly positive. MotorTrend, for instance, described its driving dynamics as “beguilingly natural in its responses, fluid and concise in its change of direction, and beautifully balanced through all phases of a corner.”

The Luce is a beast on paper. It's equipped with quad motors—one at each wheel—for a total of 1,035 horsepower and 730 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to rocket the Luce to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds, Ferrari says. The EV also has rear-wheel steering and a suspension setup derived from the F80 supercar. Steering wheel-mounted paddles let the driver jack up torque or regenerative braking, which is supposed to make the car more engaging to drive.

What do you think?

The EV-specific specs are less impressive for a half-million-dollar car. The Luce's 112-kilowatt-hour battery uses SK On pouch cells and provides 530 kilometers (329 miles) of range on Europe's WLTP cycle. That should translate to somewhere under 300 miles when it gets an EPA rating. Peak charging power lands at 350 kilowatts, which is plenty strong in objective terms but falls short of some of the fastest-charging EVs. But then again, you don't buy a $560,000 Luce because you're looking for a great, practical electric car.

And if there were any doubts about how much wealthy collectors are willing to pay for Ferrari's first EV, consider what happened in August. The first production Luce, dubbed “Chassis 0,” fetched a staggering $40 million at auction, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

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