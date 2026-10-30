Volkswagen Can't Afford Its Upcoming Electric Golf Right Now

Volkswagen is pausing the development of the already-delayed ID. Golf electric hatchback.

The automaker had previously postponed the model’s launch from 2028 to the end of the decade.

The new electric Golf will use the automaker’s new SSP platform, which is being developed with Rivian.

The Volkswagen ID. Golf electric hatchback, which is expected to replace the current ID.3 Neo EV, will have to wait a little longer until it reaches dealerships, as the German automaker is trying to keep its finances in check.

The car manufacturer is pausing the development of the ID. Golf for an undisclosed period of time, which is bound to delay the model’s introduction even more. “One specific measure is therefore to temporarily pause development work on the future ID. Golf at the Volkswagen brand until we can securely accommodate the necessary investments,” said David Powels, the brand’s CFO, in the company’s latest quarterly report.

The recently refreshed ID.3 will continue to act as an electric Golf alternative until VW decides to slap the iconic nameplate on an EV. Photo by: Volkswagen

During the first nine months of 2026, Volkswagen’s passenger car business suffered quite a bit, with margins reaching 1.3%, significantly below the original expectations. Despite not being able to keep up with demand for electric vehicles in Europe, VW said the transition to electric vehicles comes at the expense of volumes and, above all, of lower sales of its higher-margin internal combustion models.

The second-generation electric Golf was originally planned to debut in 2028, based on the Volkswagen Group’s new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which is being developed in collaboration with Rivian. Earlier this year, however, Thomas Schafer confirmed that the ID. Golf has been pushed back to the end of the decade.

Now, the pause in development likely means that the legendary nameplate won’t get an electric version earlier than 2031. For what it’s worth, today’s electric Golf equivalent, the ID.3, recently got a major facelift that added a few more years to its lifespan. What’s more, the lower-priced ID. Polo and ID. Cross are seeing huge success across Europe, so the brand seems to have locked in its lineup for the next half-decade.

What do you think?

That’s exactly what Schafer said earlier this year, referring to the delayed launch of the ID. Golf. “We have a fantastic lineup now that we do not need an electric Golf in 2028. We are well set with what we have in our portfolio with our vehicles."

All this being said, the ID. Golf hasn’t been canceled. Volkswagen said it is just pausing development as it looks for ways to cut spending and keep the lights on during an extremely turbulent period.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy