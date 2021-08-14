The U.S. all-electric car market quickly expands this year, although it still has a lot to do to catch up with Europe and China.

According to the latest data from Experian (via Automotive News), the number of new BEV registrations has more than doubled during the first half of 2021 - from 98,351 in H1 2020 to 214,111 in H1 2021. That's an increase of almost 118% year-over-year, but let's remember that a year ago the situation was challenging due to lockdowns.

Anyway, the market share has improved from 1.5% a year ago to 2.5% in H1 2021 (up from 2.3% in the first four months of 2021, 1.8% in 2020 and 1.4% in 2019), which means that one in 40 new cars registered was all-electric. Similar data wad reported Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book.

The market is expanding thanks to growing demand for electric cars, as well as more and more models to choose from.

Top three brands take 80% of the BEV segment

According to the data, Tesla is still the dominant force in the all-electric car segment, selling more BEVs than all the other manufacturers combined.

During the first half of this year, Tesla's market share in the BEV segment stands at about two-thirds. The second-best is Chevrolet with 9.6% share, and third is Ford with 5.2% share. Together, those three domestic brands control about 80% of the market.

It will be very interesting to see whether the U.S.-based brands will be able to maintain such a high share in the next few years.

As we know, not all the brands report plug-in car sales results - some provide data on some models or none.