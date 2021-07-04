Volvo reports 13 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in the U.S. In June the company sold 12,258 cars (up 18% year-over-year), out of which 20.2% were plug-ins. That's about 2,476.

In California, specifically, the Recharge subbrand accounted for a record share of 51.1% of the total volume, which means that the majority of sales were plug-ins.

"The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – increased to 51.1 percent of sales in the state of California. Recharge models nationally represented 20.2 percent of total June sales in the United States."

We guess that Volvo sold about 7,000 plugs-in in Q2, while the year-to-date might be up to around 10,000.

An interesting thing is that in Brazil, 100% of Volvo sales were Recharge models (plug-in hybrids, we assume).

Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA said:

“Last month we hit an exciting milestone in our journey to transform Volvo Cars into a pure electric premium car company by 2030, with Recharge models representing more than half of our sales mix in California. With over a full year of consecutive sales growth at Volvo Car USA, we remain confident that our strategy for the future is the right one.”

All that we see so far is still just the early beginning of Volvo becoming an all-electric brand. Things will start to really accelerate once the electric successor of the XC90 will enter the market.

The latest Volvo Concept Recharge gives us some clues what to expect from future Volvo models.

Volvo's plug-in lineup