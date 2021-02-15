Electric car sales in the U.S. increased last year, according to the new registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), despite the overall market significantly decreasinge.

The number of all-electric car registrations in 2020 amounted to 252,548 (up 11.1% year-over-year, from 227,161 in 2019).

The registration data might be noticeably different than sales results reported by the manufacturers or other sources.

Compared to the overall car market (14,240,036 registrations in 2020, down 15% year-over-year from 16,755,597 in 2019), BEV market share increased to 1.8% (from 1.4% in 2019).

Tesla's domination

As it turns out, Tesla completely dominated the electric car scene in the U.S., capturing 79.4% of the BEV registrations. The company noted 200,561 registrations in 2020 (up 16.3%, compared to 172,438 in 2019). That's 1.4% of the total car market!

It's unbelievable, especially since Tesla is in a disadvantaged position, without the $7,500 federal tax credit anymore.

As we understand, the other manufacturers combined noted just 51,987 BEV registrations (down 5%, compared to 54,723 in 2019).

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y

Top models

The best-selling electric cars in the U.S. last year were Teslas and the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Those were the only with five-digit results.

Number one is, of course, the Tesla Model 3 (95,135, down 32% year-over-year), but a strong second place belongs to the Tesla Model Y (71,344, in not a full year of sales though). We guess that in 2021, Model Y might outsell the Model 3.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV (19,652) increased 20% despite also its lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Number of registrations:

Tesla Model 3 - 95,135 (down 32% year-over-year) Tesla Model Y - 71,344 Chevrolet Bolt EV - 19,664 (up 20% year-over-year) Tesla Model X - 19,652 Tesla Model S - 14,430 Nissan LEAF - 8,972 (down 28% year-over-year); 9,564 sales Audi e-tron - 7,089 (up 43% year-over-year); 7,202 sales Porsche Taycan - 3,943; 4,414 sales Hyundai Kona Electric - 2,964 Kia Niro EV - 2,807 other - 1,148

Chevrolet Bolt EV Tesla Model X

If you want to compare that registration data with our sales report for 2019, see: