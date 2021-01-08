In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nissan sold 4,641 LEAFs in the U.S., which is a pretty decent number - 43% higher than a year ago, and the best since 2016.

Moreover, because the overall sales of passenger cars declined by 14.3% to 92,490, the LEAF's share out of Nissan car sales increased to 5.0%.

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. through Q4 2020

However, not everything is rosy. Nissan car sales in 2020 are down 39.1% to 310,791, and LEAF, in particular, is 22.7% down to 9,564.

A big part of the reason is the COVID-19 related lockdown/slowdown this year, but in effect, it was the worst year for LEAF sales ever (aside from the single month of 2010), even behind 2011.

Cumulatively, over ten years, Nissan sold 151,471 LEAFs in the U.S. It's a great result on one side, but we must remember that once the counter turns to 200,000, the timer for the phase-out of $7,500 federal tax credit will start.

In 2021, Nissan is expected to introduce the Ariya model. The successful introduction of this model probably will mean reaching the 200,000 limit around the end of 2022/early 2023.