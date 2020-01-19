While non-Tesla BEV sales increased only by 16% year-over-year, the PHEVs went down by 31%.
Since we already know the overall plug-in electric car sales and Tesla sales results for 2019 for the U.S. market, let's now see how the non-Tesla sales progressed.
We are comparing Tesla to the rest of the automotive industry simply to see what is happening with other brands (Tesla accounts for the majority of plug-in car sales).
Non-Tesla all-electric car sales - 2019
In 2019, all-electric car sales slightly increased year-over-year, which is a very positive outcome, taking into consideration that 2018 was a record year and some models (Tesla, GM) were not eligible for full $7,500 federal tax credit.
The non-Tesla BEVs noted a noticeable 16% increase in 2019 to 51,106, however, it's not enough to even beat the 2017 record of 53,423.
Hopefully, 2020 will be much better.
In Q4:
- BEVs: 70,392 (down 22%)
- Tesla BEVs: 56,525 (down 27%)
- Non-Tesla BEVs: 13,867 (up over 6%)
In 2019:
- BEVs: 243,356 (up 3%)
- Tesla: 192,250 (up 0.3%)
- Non-Tesla BEVs: 51,106 (up almost 16%)
- Tesla stands for an impressive 79% of total BEV sales.
Non-Tesla plug-in car sales - 2019
Plug-in hybrid car sales collapsed in 2019, which translated also into a decrease in the overall non-Tesla plug-in electric car sales.
In Q4:
- PHEVs: 23,069 (down 36%)
- Non-Tesla plug-ins (BEVs/PHEVs): 36,936 (down 25%)
In 2019:
- PHEVs: 86,173 (down 31%)
- Non-Tesla plug-ins (BEVs/PHEVs): 137,278 (down 19%)
- Tesla took 58% of total plug-in sales