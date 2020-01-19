While non-Tesla BEV sales increased only by 16% year-over-year, the PHEVs went down by 31%.

Since we already know the overall plug-in electric car sales and Tesla sales results for 2019 for the U.S. market, let's now see how the non-Tesla sales progressed.

We are comparing Tesla to the rest of the automotive industry simply to see what is happening with other brands (Tesla accounts for the majority of plug-in car sales).

Non-Tesla all-electric car sales - 2019

In 2019, all-electric car sales slightly increased year-over-year, which is a very positive outcome, taking into consideration that 2018 was a record year and some models (Tesla, GM) were not eligible for full $7,500 federal tax credit.

The non-Tesla BEVs noted a noticeable 16% increase in 2019 to 51,106, however, it's not enough to even beat the 2017 record of 53,423.

Hopefully, 2020 will be much better.

In Q4:

  • BEVs: 70,392 (down 22%)
  • Tesla BEVs: 56,525 (down 27%)
  • Non-Tesla BEVs: 13,867 (up over 6%)

In 2019:

  • BEVs: 243,356 (up 3%)
  • Tesla: 192,250 (up 0.3%)
  • Non-Tesla BEVs: 51,106 (up almost 16%)
  • Tesla stands for an impressive 79% of total BEV sales.
external_image
external_image

See also

us plugin sales charted 2019 U.S. Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: 2019
us tesla sales graphed through q4 2019 U.S. Tesla Sales Graphed Through Q4 2019
top 10 electric cars sales us 2019 Top 10 Best-Selling Plug-In Electric Cars In U.S. - 2019 Edition
us bev phev sales compared 2019 U.S. BEV And PHEV Car Sales Compared: 2019

Non-Tesla plug-in car sales - 2019

Plug-in hybrid car sales collapsed in 2019, which translated also into a decrease in the overall non-Tesla plug-in electric car sales.

In Q4:

  • PHEVs: 23,069 (down 36%)
  • Non-Tesla plug-ins (BEVs/PHEVs): 36,936 (down 25%)

In 2019:

  • PHEVs: 86,173 (down 31%)
  • Non-Tesla plug-ins (BEVs/PHEVs): 137,278 (down 19%)
  • Tesla took 58% of total plug-in sales
external_image
external_image