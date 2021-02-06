Three all-electric car models are on the top of their categories in California.

In 2020, the overall light-vehicle sales in California amounted to 1,639,166 units, which is 21.7% less than in 2019. The decline is noticeably deeper than in the U.S. (by 14.4% to 14,645,049).

According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), plug-in car sales also decreased, but not as much, which means higher market share.

In total, some 132,772 plug-ins were sold in California in 2020 (down 16.5% year-over-year). That's about 8.1% share.

If we check the details, it turns out also that the plug-in hybrids are shrinking quickly. More than a 40% drop is huge, especially since there are more models available and often those are models with better specs.

Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1-Q4 2020

  • BEVs: 101,628 (market share of 6.2%), down 4.8%
  • PHEVs: 31,144 (market share of 1.9%), down 40.5%
  • Total plug-ins: 132,772 (market share of 8.1%), down 16.5%
  • HEVs: 113,103 (market share of 6.9%), down 3.5%
  • Total xEVs: 245,875 (market share of 15.0%), down 11%
external_image

Five all-electric cars were at the forefront of their subcategories, and three of them were #1:

  • Tesla Model 3 (38,580, down 35.2%): #1 in Near Luxury (41.5% share)
  • Tesla Model Y (20,124, new): #1 in Luxury Compact SUV (22.8% share)
  • Chevrolet Bolt EV (8,230, no change): #1 in Subcompact (22.8% share)
  • Tesla Model X (7,452, up 3.1%): #4 in Luxury Mid Size SUV (8.8% share)
  • Tesla Model S (4,718, down 19.8%): #3 in Luxury and High End Sports Cars (10.6% share)
external_image

Tesla Model 3 - one of the best selling cars

Year-to-date, the Telsa Model 3 is among the top passenger cars, even including SUV/pickups.

  1. Honda Civic - 59,335
  2. Toyota RAV4 - 57,449
  3. Toyota Camry - 56,301
  4. Ford F-Series - 50,751
  5. Chevrolet Silverado - 44,141
  6. Toyota Corolla - 43,467
  7. Honda Accord - 42,653
  8. Toyota Tacoma - 39,572
  9. Ram Pickup - 38,636
  10. Tesla Model 3 - 38,580
  11. Honda CR-V - 33,948

Tesla brand sales

According to the data, in Q4, Tesla sales amounted to 21,290 (up 40.5%), which is 4.8% of the market (compared to 15,155 and 3.0% a year ago).

The 2020 result is 71,390 (down 4.6%). The market share is 4.4% (compared to 74,821 and  3.6% a year ago).

CNCDA shows also that Tesla has a 1.8% share in the total U.S. market, which suggests more than 263,600. However, this value might be burdened with great uncertainty. We guess the real value is much lower.

More sales reports

Source: California New Car Dealers Association - Auto Outlook: 2020 Q4

