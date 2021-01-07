There are now close to 80,000 Chevrolet Bolt EV cumulatively sold in the U.S.

Deliveries of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV in the U.S. increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 103% year-over-year to 6,701, one of the highest levels ever.

That's despite the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit, a very important disadvantage in the mainstream segment.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2020

external_image

In the full year 2020, Bolt EV sales also improved, by over 26% to 20,754 (compared to 16,418 in 2019), which is not that far from 23,297 in the record year of 2017. Really, not bad for a challenging year.

Since in 2020, the Chevrolet brand noted 1,739,792 sales (down 11.2% year-over-year), Bolt EV share is 1.2%.

external_image

The cumulative number of Chevrolet Bolt EV sales exceeded 79,000 and is on track for 100,000 in 2021.

external_image

Chevrolet sold in 2020 also 71 of the retired plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt (including 4 in Q4), but those are really the last units in stock right now.

See also

chevy bolt ev clunking issue torsion beam Chevy Bolt EV Has A Clunking Issue With Its Torsion Beam
refreshed 2022 chevrolet bolt ev Is This The Refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV?

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Chevrolet Bolt EV at InsideEVs Forum!