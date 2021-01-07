Deliveries of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV in the U.S. increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 103% year-over-year to 6,701, one of the highest levels ever.

That's despite the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit, a very important disadvantage in the mainstream segment.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2020

In the full year 2020, Bolt EV sales also improved, by over 26% to 20,754 (compared to 16,418 in 2019), which is not that far from 23,297 in the record year of 2017. Really, not bad for a challenging year.

Since in 2020, the Chevrolet brand noted 1,739,792 sales (down 11.2% year-over-year), Bolt EV share is 1.2%.

The cumulative number of Chevrolet Bolt EV sales exceeded 79,000 and is on track for 100,000 in 2021.

Chevrolet sold in 2020 also 71 of the retired plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt (including 4 in Q4), but those are really the last units in stock right now.