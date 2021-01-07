Audi increased its all-electric car sales in the U.S. in 2020, although the share of BEVs out of the overall volume decreased a little bit.

In the fourth quarter, the company delivered 62,517 cars (down 4.8% year-over-year), including 1,064 e-tron SUVs, which is 42% less than a year ago. With the additional 970 deliveries of the all-new e-tron Sportback, the company sold a total of 2,034 BEVs (up 11% year-over-year). Does it mean that the Sportback version cannibalizes the e-tron SUV? Only time will tell. Anyway, 3.3% of Audi sales in Q4 were BEVs.

Audi e-tron 55 quattro S line Audi e-tron Sportback

During the year 2020, Audi sold a total of 5,919 e-tron SUVs (up 10%) and 1,283 e-tron Sportbacks (new), which brings us to a total of 7,202 BEVs (up 34% year-over-year).

Cumulatively, Audi sold 12,571 all-electric cars in the U.S.

Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q4 2020

Audi sells also several PHEV cars (A7, A8, Q5), but data for plug-in hybrid versions of conventional models was not released.

Detailed results: