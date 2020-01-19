With the year 2019 behind us, let's break down the plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. by the ability to DC fast charge and by particular standards (CHAdeMO, CCS Combo 1 aka SAE J1772 Combo, or Tesla Supercharging).

Here is the number of mainstream cars sold since December 2010:

Tesla Supercharging (S/X/3): up to 542,540* (192,250 added in 12 months)

up to 542,540* (192,250 added in 12 months) CHAdeMO: up to 157,570* (15,262 added in 12 months)

up to 157,570* (15,262 added in 12 months) CCS Combo 1: up to 143,993* (38,563 added in 12 months)

up to 143,993* (38,563 added in 12 months) Total DC rechargeable: up to 844,103

up to 844,103 No DC charging: at least 611,585 (mostly plug-in hybrids)

* not all plug-ins assigned to particular charging connectors were sold with DC charging capability as standard, which means the real number is probably at least a few percent lower.

U.S. BEV Sales (Cumulative) By Charging Standard (Potential) - 2019

The comparison of cumulative sales of EVs compatible with a particular DC standard reveals to us that Tesla actually significantly expanded its advantage over the rest of the market.

There are not only more than a half-million Tesla cars capable of using the Supercharging network, but the number is increasing quicker than CCS and CHAdeMO combined.

Because of this simple fact, the natural consequence is that Tesla's proprietary Supercharging network will be expanding quicker than the general CCS/CHAdeMO networks (by third-party operators). There is simply a higher demand for charging Teslas, which needs to be supported by more chargers.

CCS Combo 1 in North America

Another finding is that if we subtract some 7,000 plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV from the CHAdeMO pool (not many charge them at DC chargers), CCS is already close to CHAdeMO. Later this year, CCS will be finally above CHAdeMO, having:

more models on the market

higher monthly sales

more and higher-power chargers (mostly because specifics of Electrify America network)

Without some bold action from Nissan/Mitsubishi, CHAdeMO will be overwhelmed, which might detach customers from considering CHAdeMO BEVs at all. One of the actions from Nissan could be the addition of a CCS combo charging inlet.