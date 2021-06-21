The all-electric car segment is booming in the U.S., according to the latest report on car registration from Experian (via Automotive News).

During the first four months (January-April) of this year some 133,509 new BEVs were registered, which is 95% more than a year earlier (about 68,466).

The growth of the all-electric segment is three times higher than the overall market, which increased 36%. It allowed an expansion of BEV market share from 1.6% in 2020 to 2.3%.

The data reveals that the most popular model is the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Tesla Model 3, which however decreased slightly year-over-year:

BEV registrations in the U.S. - January-April 2021

Tesla Model Y - 53,102 (up from 2,260 in 2020)

Tesla Model 3 - 35,468 (down 12% year-over-year from about 40,300)

Chevrolet Bolt EV - 13,611

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 6,104 (including 1,675 in California and 604 in Michigan)

Nissan LEAF - 5,023

Audi e-tron - 4,321

Porsche Taycan - 3,002

Hyundai Kona Electric - 2,192

Tesla Model X - 1,730 (down 75%)

Tesla Model S - 1,633 (down 63%)

other - 7,323

Total - 133,509

Overall, Tesla registrations stand at 91,933, which is 71% more than a year ago, however, it's associated only with the Model Y, as the remaining three models noted a decrease.

One of the most important metrics is that Tesla holds over 68.8% of the all-electric car segment in the U.S.

Besides the three Teslas, only the retired Volkswagen e-Golf noted a year-over-year decline, which means that all other models are up.

Tesla is also the fourth best selling luxury brand, according to the report, ahead of Audi:

BMW - 115,606 (up 50%)

Lexus - 108,244 (up 50%)

Mercedes-Benz - 104,960 (up 37%)

Tesla - 91,933 (up 71%)

Audi - 81,598 (up 56%)

Acura - 56,307 (up 59%)

Cadillac - 54,772 (up 55%)

Volvo - 39,625 (up 58%)

Lincoln - 38,372 (up 26%)

Land Rover - 33,076 (up 47%)

In terms of geographical results - California accounts for 38% of all BEV registrations, which is significantly less than a year ago (45%). It's interesting because registrations in California increased 64% year-over-year. Other states probably are expanding much faster.

The second biggest market is Florida (7.2% share in BEV segment), followed by Texas (5.9%).