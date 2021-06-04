Ford brand reports 153,582 vehicle sales in the U.S. in May (up 4.1% year-over-year), including very strong results for its electrified lineup.

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 1,945 units (1.3% of Ford's total result), which is almost the same as in April. The year-to-date number is 10,510.

We guess that demand for the Mach-E remains higher than supply, as the manufacturer reports only 10 days on the lots (compared to 4 days in April and 7 days in March). Every fourth Mach-E was sold in California.

"With just 10 days to turn, Mustang Mach-E is essentially selling as soon as it hits dealer showrooms. Mach-E sales totaled 1,945, with 10,510 Mustang Mach-E’ssold this year. California is the largest market for this all-new high performance electric SUV, with one out of every four Mach-E’ssold in the state."

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - May 2021

Ford's total U.S. electrified vehicle sales - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - stand at 10,364 (up 184% year-over-year). This category includes hybrids, like the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, as well as Escape and Explorer hybrids.

"Ford electrified vehicle sales grew 184 percent in May, achieving a new electrified vehicles sales record with sales of 10,364 vehicles. Growth came from Mustang Mach-E, which totaled 1,945 vehicle sales, while F-150 PowerBoost totaled 2,852 for the month, Escape electrified sales totaled 3,617 –up 125 percent over last year. Explorer Hybrid sales also had a big increase of 132 percent over a year ago on sales of 1,156 SUVs."

Ford notes also high initial demand for the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, which has received more than 70,000 reservations.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - May 2021

One of the most interesting things is the production volume. In May, Ford Mustang Mach-E production reached a new monthly record of 6,845.

That's more than three times the number of units sold in the U.S. We guess that most of them are exported to Europe. Just recently, Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 1,384 registrations in Norway, becoming the best-selling car in May.

After five months, Mach-E's production stands at 27,816 - more than all the other Mustangs (26,089).