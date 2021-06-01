Plug-in electric car sales in Norway surged in recent months. In May, sales more than doubled again, reaching one of the best monthly results.

The total number of new registrations amounted to 11,719 (up 123% year-over-year). Plug-in market share stands at a dominant 83.3%.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 8,498 ( up 147% , at 60.4% market share) + 742 ‘used’ + 638 vans (637 new and 1 used)

( , at market share) + 742 ‘used’ + 638 vans (637 new and 1 used) PHEVs: 3,221 ( up 78% , at 22.9% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 11,719 (up 123%, at 83.3% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – May 2021

So far this year, over 52,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is almost 82% of the total market. The remaining part falls on conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 34,886 ( up 49% , at 54.9% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 17,142 ( up 80% , at 27.0% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 52,028 (up 58%, at 81.9% market share)

Models

While in April the market was led by the Volkswagen ID.4, this time the top-selling electric model happens to be the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which arrived in volume a few weeks ago.

Ford Mustang Mach-E noted an impressive 1,384 new registrations (9.8% share in May), immediately jumping to the #11 best-selling model year-to-date.

Interesting things do not end here. The second best was the Skoda Enyaq iV with 795 units, slightly above its cousin - also new Volkswagen ID.4 (774)!

It's really cool to see that most of the new BEVs start their adventure in Norway with a splash.

We can see a few models with around 400 units - Tesla Model 3 (504), Mercedes-Benz EQC (492) and Audi e-tron (447).

The BEV registration results already in our database:

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 1,384 (1,429 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 795 (1,179 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 774 (3,458 YTD)

Tesla Model 3 - 504 (3,074 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 492 (2,083 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 447 (2,897 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 285 (1,963 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 280 (2,010 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 195 (1,242 YTD)

BMW i3 - 130 (846 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (the top two models year-to-date).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD