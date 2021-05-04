Plug-in electric car sales in Norway doubled year-over-year last month to the best April ever and over 80% market share.

The number of new passenger plug-in registrations amounted to 10,545 (up 104% year-over-year), which is the 7th 10,000+ result in Norway's history.

Both, battery-electric cars and plug-in hybrid cars are growing at a very high rate, but the BEV share is more than two times higher.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 7,229 ( up 97% , at 54.9% market share) + 737 ‘used’ + 691 vans (687 new and 4 used)

( , at market share) + 737 ‘used’ + 691 vans (687 new and 4 used) PHEVs: 3,316 ( up 122% , at 25.2% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 10,545 (up 104%, at 80.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – April 2021

So far this year, over 40,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 81% of the total market. The remaining part falls on conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 26,388 ( up 32% , at 53.3% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 13,921 ( up 80% , at 28.1% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 40,309 (up 45%, at 81.5% market share)

Models

Volkswagen ID.4 has made a huge splash in April with 1,824 new registrations and a market share of 13.9%. The ID.4, as a new model, probably has a long queue of orders to unload first.

It was enough to become also the top model year-to-date with 2,684 units (5.4% share) and third place overall (behind Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 - all versions), and slightly ahead of the Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 on the other hand, after an outstanding end of the first quarter, noted just 4 new registrations (no shipment, we guess), so now it's 4th YTD (2,570 total).

The BEV registration results already in our database:

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,824 (2,684 YTD)

Tesla Model 3 - 4 (2,570 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 668 (2,450 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 469 (1,730 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 313 (1,678 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 378 (1,591 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 187 (1,047 YTD)

BMW i3 - 225 (716 YTD)

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD