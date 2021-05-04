Tesla took a month off and noted just 5 registrations in total.
Plug-in electric car sales in Norway doubled year-over-year last month to the best April ever and over 80% market share.
The number of new passenger plug-in registrations amounted to 10,545 (up 104% year-over-year), which is the 7th 10,000+ result in Norway's history.
Both, battery-electric cars and plug-in hybrid cars are growing at a very high rate, but the BEV share is more than two times higher.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 7,229 (up 97%, at 54.9% market share) + 737 ‘used’ + 691 vans (687 new and 4 used)
- PHEVs: 3,316 (up 122%, at 25.2% market share)
- Total: 10,545 (up 104%, at 80.1% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – April 2021
So far this year, over 40,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 81% of the total market. The remaining part falls on conventional and hybrid models.
Stats year-to-date:
- BEVs: 26,388 (up 32%, at 53.3% market share)
- PHEVs: 13,921 (up 80%, at 28.1% market share)
- Total: 40,309 (up 45%, at 81.5% market share)
Models
Volkswagen ID.4 has made a huge splash in April with 1,824 new registrations and a market share of 13.9%. The ID.4, as a new model, probably has a long queue of orders to unload first.
It was enough to become also the top model year-to-date with 2,684 units (5.4% share) and third place overall (behind Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 - all versions), and slightly ahead of the Tesla Model 3.
The Model 3 on the other hand, after an outstanding end of the first quarter, noted just 4 new registrations (no shipment, we guess), so now it's 4th YTD (2,570 total).
The BEV registration results already in our database:
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,824 (2,684 YTD)
- Tesla Model 3 - 4 (2,570 YTD)
- Audi e-tron - 668 (2,450 YTD)
- Polestar 2 - 469 (1,730 YTD)
- Nissan LEAF - 313 (1,678 YTD)
- Mercedes-Benz EQC - 378 (1,591 YTD)
- MG ZS EV - 187 (1,047 YTD)
- BMW i3 - 225 (716 YTD)
