Plug-in electric car sales in Norway keep rising and March was no exception. More than 13,000 plug-ins were registered last month (up 39% year-over-year), taking almost 85% of the total market!

This result was high enough to beat March 2019, when a huge batch of 5,315 Model 3 arrived. Only December 2020 was better.

An important thing is that both BEVs and PHEVs are expanding. The plug-in hybrids not only are growing at a higher rate but also have reached a new monthly record.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 8,624 ( up 23.8% , at 56.3% market share) + 752 ‘used’ + 573 vans (572 new and 1 used)

( , at market share) + 752 ‘used’ + 573 vans (572 new and 1 used) PHEVs: 4,379 ( up 83.1% , at 28.6% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 13,003 (up 39.0%, at 84.9% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – March 2021

So far this year, 29,764 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is about 82% of the total market. The remaining part falls on conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 19,159 ( up 17% , at 52.8% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 10,605 ( up 70% , at 29.2% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 29,764 (up 27%, at 82.0% market share)

Models

The biggest star of the show in March was the Tesla Model 3, which noted 2,169 new registrations. It's enough to take first place also for the year with 2,566 registrations total!

That should cut the speculations that Tesla has demand problems. Moreover, the upcoming market launch of the Model Y should further improve Tesla's share. So far, more than 60,000 Tesla cars were sold in Norway.

Another strong contender is the newly launched Volkswagen ID.4 with 856 new registrations. However, the Volkswagen ID.3 is outside the top 20.

The Nissan LEAF (637) and Mercedes-Benz EQC (589) were also quite strong. We are curious how many Toyota RAV4 (908) were plug-in hybrids.

The BEV registration results already in our database:

Tesla Model 3 - 2,169 (2,566 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 856 (860 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 637 (1,365 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 589 (1,213 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 430 (1,782 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 396 (1,261 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 362 (860 YTD)

BMW i3 - 186 (457 YTD)

Tesla Model S/X - 12 (68 YTD)

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD