Tesla Model 3 has just exceeded 25,000 and is so far on the top in March.

A bit of interesting news comes from Norway, where Tesla car registrations just exceeded 60,000, including all four models (the original Roadster, Model S, Model X and Model 3).

The Model 3 is now noticeably above the Model S with over 25,000 (as of early March 17, 2021):

  • Model 3 - 25,010
  • Model S - 21,123
  • Model X - 13,833
  • Roadster - 111

Moreover, due to volume deliveries usually cumulated in the last month of a quarter, Tesla Model 3 is now leading March registrations with 1,155 units, several times more than the second-best Audi e-tron (293).

 

With such a high rate of deliveries, the Model 3 might even beat the Audi e-tron in Q1, as today the difference is less than 200 units:

  • Audi e-tron - 1,736
  • Tesla Model 3 - 1,552
  • Nissan LEAF - 1,201

Those results are not bad and proves that Tesla is doing well in Norway, although the model mix is evolving (fade of Model S/X in the recent years).

In terms of the highest total number of registrations, the Nissan LEAF is beyond the reach of any other plug-in model:

  1. Nissan LEAF - 66,730
  2. Volkswagen e-Golf - 47,652
  3. BMW i3 - 28,521
  4. Tesla Model 3 - 25,010
  5. Tesla Model S - 21,123
  6. Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) - 20,834
  7. Audi e-tron - 16,914
  8. Renault ZOE - 14,441
  9. Tesla Model X - 13,833
  10. Hyundai IONIQ Electric - 11,905
  11. Volkswagen e-up! - 11,342
  12. Hyundai Kona Electric - 10,908

The Model 3 should soon beat the BMW i3, which is probably on its last legs, although the gap to discontinued Volkswagen e-Golf is still high, and Nissan LEAF is doing just fine, gliding with a few hundred units a month.

The Volkswagen ID.3 is currently at over 8,000 (ID.4 is at just over 200) so there's still a lot to do to join the top models that were introduced earlier.

It will be also very interesting how fast the Model Y will go up once it finally appears in Norway.

Source: teslastats.no

