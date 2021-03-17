A bit of interesting news comes from Norway, where Tesla car registrations just exceeded 60,000, including all four models (the original Roadster, Model S, Model X and Model 3).

The Model 3 is now noticeably above the Model S with over 25,000 (as of early March 17, 2021):

Model 3 - 25,010

Model S - 21,123

Model X - 13,833

Roadster - 111

Moreover, due to volume deliveries usually cumulated in the last month of a quarter, Tesla Model 3 is now leading March registrations with 1,155 units, several times more than the second-best Audi e-tron (293).

With such a high rate of deliveries, the Model 3 might even beat the Audi e-tron in Q1, as today the difference is less than 200 units:

Audi e-tron - 1,736

Tesla Model 3 - 1,552

Nissan LEAF - 1,201

Those results are not bad and proves that Tesla is doing well in Norway, although the model mix is evolving (fade of Model S/X in the recent years).

In terms of the highest total number of registrations, the Nissan LEAF is beyond the reach of any other plug-in model:

Nissan LEAF - 66,730 Volkswagen e-Golf - 47,652 BMW i3 - 28,521 Tesla Model 3 - 25,010 Tesla Model S - 21,123 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) - 20,834 Audi e-tron - 16,914 Renault ZOE - 14,441 Tesla Model X - 13,833 Hyundai IONIQ Electric - 11,905 Volkswagen e-up! - 11,342 Hyundai Kona Electric - 10,908

The Model 3 should soon beat the BMW i3, which is probably on its last legs, although the gap to discontinued Volkswagen e-Golf is still high, and Nissan LEAF is doing just fine, gliding with a few hundred units a month.

The Volkswagen ID.3 is currently at over 8,000 (ID.4 is at just over 200) so there's still a lot to do to join the top models that were introduced earlier.

It will be also very interesting how fast the Model Y will go up once it finally appears in Norway.