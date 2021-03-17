Tesla Model 3 has just exceeded 25,000 and is so far on the top in March.
A bit of interesting news comes from Norway, where Tesla car registrations just exceeded 60,000, including all four models (the original Roadster, Model S, Model X and Model 3).
The Model 3 is now noticeably above the Model S with over 25,000 (as of early March 17, 2021):
- Model 3 - 25,010
- Model S - 21,123
- Model X - 13,833
- Roadster - 111
Moreover, due to volume deliveries usually cumulated in the last month of a quarter, Tesla Model 3 is now leading March registrations with 1,155 units, several times more than the second-best Audi e-tron (293).
With such a high rate of deliveries, the Model 3 might even beat the Audi e-tron in Q1, as today the difference is less than 200 units:
- Audi e-tron - 1,736
- Tesla Model 3 - 1,552
- Nissan LEAF - 1,201
Those results are not bad and proves that Tesla is doing well in Norway, although the model mix is evolving (fade of Model S/X in the recent years).
In terms of the highest total number of registrations, the Nissan LEAF is beyond the reach of any other plug-in model:
- Nissan LEAF - 66,730
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 47,652
- BMW i3 - 28,521
- Tesla Model 3 - 25,010
- Tesla Model S - 21,123
- Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) - 20,834
- Audi e-tron - 16,914
- Renault ZOE - 14,441
- Tesla Model X - 13,833
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric - 11,905
- Volkswagen e-up! - 11,342
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 10,908
The Model 3 should soon beat the BMW i3, which is probably on its last legs, although the gap to discontinued Volkswagen e-Golf is still high, and Nissan LEAF is doing just fine, gliding with a few hundred units a month.
The Volkswagen ID.3 is currently at over 8,000 (ID.4 is at just over 200) so there's still a lot to do to join the top models that were introduced earlier.
It will be also very interesting how fast the Model Y will go up once it finally appears in Norway.
Source: teslastats.no
