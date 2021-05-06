Ford has begun customer deliveries of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E in Norway, which usually is one of the first European markets for new BEV models.

It's been quite some time since the first demo units arrived in late 2020, but overall it was a really low number of cars (under 100 new registrations year-to-date).

As we can see in the images, a high number of Mach-E were already unloaded and it's expected that several thousand cars will be delivered to the customer before the summer holidays.

We heard that 4,000 Mach-E might be delivered in May and June, which would put the electric Ford among the top-selling cars in the country. For comparison, the Volkswagen ID.4 is at 2,684 YTD (1,824 in April), followed by Tesla Model 3 (2,570 YTD) and Audi e-tron (2,570 YTD).

Thousands of cars sent to multiple European countries would explain a significant difference in cars produced and sold in the U.S. so far.

The first cars were already handed over to happy customers:

Ford Mustang Mach-E Deliveries In Norway

In Norway, Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at 412,000 NOK (€41,058 / $49,531), but that's the price of the Standard Range version. The Extended Range version cost 463,400 NOK (€46,188 / $55,722).

The all-wheel drive version - SR and ER - starts at 482,000 NOK (€48,047 / $57,965) and 544,000 NOK (€54,230 / $65,422).

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Deliveries In Norway

23 Photos

Hopefully, we will soon see volume deliveries of the Ford Mustang Mach-E also in other European countries.

Ford really needs to sell them in thousands (just like the new plug-in hybrids) to comply with the emission requirements in Europe. In 2020, the company failed to reach the CO2 target.