In April, Ford brand U.S. sales increased 62.7% year-over-year (from challenging 2020 year) to 187,345.

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 1,951 units (1% of Ford's total result), which is noticeably less than in March and February. We guess that it might be related to the export of Mach-E to Europe.

The company explains that Mach-E is turning in just 4 days on dealer lots (compared to 7 days a month ago), at an average of $45,800. In other words, demand far exceeds the current supply of cars in the U.S.

"The fully electric Mustang Mach-E is turning on dealer lots in just 4 days, with a majority ofbuyers only considering a fully electric vehicleas their purchase. Ford has sold 8,565 vehicles and sales continue to grow. Order banks now open for the high-performance GT Mach-E version."

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - April 2021

Ford's total U.S. electrified vehicle sales - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - stand at 11,172 (up 262% year-over-year), which is the highest monthly result ever. This category includes hybrids, like the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, as well as Escape and Explorer hybrids.

"Ford electrified vehicle sales produced a new all-time monthly sales record – up 262 percent on new product offerings. Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 1,951, F-150 PowerBoost sales totaled 3,365, while Escape electrified sales totaled 3,695 in April. Electrified vehicle sales totaled 11,172 – up 262 percent."

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - April 2021

Production of the Mustang Mach-E stands at some 6,155 units in April and close to 21,000 YTD. The total production is already above 27,000.

Interestingly, the difference between the U.S. sales and overall production year-to-date is 12,395 and according to Ford, only some 3,800 units were in stock (gross dealer stock).