Mitsubishi reports that its U.S. sales in the second quarter of 2021 rebound by 106% compared to Q2 2020, reaching 25,146.

Unfortunately, the plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains a marginal model with just 385 units (up 35% year-over-year) sold. Its share out of Mitsubishi's total volume decreased to 1.5%.

For comparison, the conventional all-new Outlander noted 6,569 sales (up 140% year-over-year). The PHEV version received only a small improvement in the new model year, but it's still a previous generation car.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q2 2021

So far this year, Mitsubishi sold 639 Outlander PHEV (on par with 632 in H1 2020), while the cumulative number is still below 10,000 (9,678).

An interesting thing is always that in Canada, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales are usually higher or, at least comparable to the U.S. In Q2, Mitsubishi sold 365 units in Canada.

It's clear that without a new model, Mitsubishi will not contribute much to the U.S. plug-in market. The new Toyota RAV4 Prime sells pretty well, and with 6,875 units in Q2 and 9,667 YTD, proves that the market wants PHEV SUVs, but they must be attractive.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Ford Escape PHEV $32,650 +$1,245 $6,843 $27,052 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV $6,587 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV $6,587 2021 Kia Niro PHEV $29,590 +$1,175 $4,543 $26,222 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV $36,295 +$1,195 $6,587 $30,903 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime $38,250 +$1,175 $7,500 $31,925

Specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Escape PHEV FWD 14.4 37 mi*

(60 km) 520 mi

(837 km) 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV AWD 13.8 30 mi

(48 km) 440 mi

(708 km) 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV AWD 13.8 32 mi*

(51 km) 2021 Kia Niro PHEV FWD 8.9 26 mi

(42 km) 560 mi

(901 km) 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV AWD 13.8 24 mi

(39 km) 320 mi

(515 km) 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime AWD 18.1 42 mi

(68 km) 600 mi

(965 km) 5.7

Detailed results for the U.S. market:

* estimated/unofficial values