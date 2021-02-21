Mitsubishi is introducing in the U.S. an all-new conventional Outlander, but the plug-in hybrid version is getting just an upgraded version of the previous generation, rumored in early 2020 and announced in the Summer 2020.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, with 15% more battery capacity (13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh) and 10% more electric motor output, has recently received an official range and efficiency rating from the EPA. It's esentially the version available in Europe since mid-2018 as the 2019 model year.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

As we can see, the EPA combined all-electric range increased from 22 miles (35.4 km) to 24 mi (38.6 km), while the total range increased from 310 miles (499 km) to 320 miles (515 km).

That's not even a 10% improvement, but it's better than nothing, especially since the price remains the same.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-24 mi (0-38.6 km)

24 mi (38.6 km)

25.29 mi (40.7 km)

23.13 mi (37.2 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 26 MPG

26 MPG

26 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 320 mi (515 km)

When it comes to the price, the effective price is actually lower than before, because the eligible federal tax credit increased to $6,587 (adjusted for higher battery capacity). As a result, the car starts effectively at $30,903. Previously it was respectively $5,836 and $31,654.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV $36,295 +$1,195 $6,587 $30,903

Gallery: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV