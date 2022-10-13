After announcing the 2023 Outlander PHEV's starting MSRP in late September, Mitsubishi Motors North America today released full pricing for all the trim levels available in the US, along with equipment details.

Arriving in US showrooms from November, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV gains an all-new version of the automaker's plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain, boasting more power and torque, greater all-electric range, the latest version of the Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, and standard seven-passenger seating.

The Outlander PHEV offers up to 38 miles (61 kilometers) of all-electric range, and up to 420 miles (675 kilometers) of overall range. Mitsubishi says it is the only plug-in hybrid on the market with available DC fast-charging capability (for SEL and above trims), which can fill the 20-kWh battery pack to 80 percent in 38 minutes.

The twin-motor AWD powertrain consists of a gasoline engine and front electric motor driving the front wheels and a standalone rear-mounted motor driving the rear axle. The system delivers a combined 248 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters) of torque, and achieves a 64 MPGe efficiency rating.

The entry-level 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander ES starts at $39,845 (excluding $1,345 destination) and offers plenty of bang for the buck. Standard kit include a 12.3-inch Full LCD Meter Cluster Display, 8-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio (SDA) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, front USB ports, rear parking sensor, and 18-inch alloy wheels. In addition, the 2023 Outlander ES gets an array of safety features.

Those include Forward Collision Mitigation, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist, Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Driver Attention Alert, Automatic High Beam, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Stability Assist, and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking.

The Outlander PHEV SE starts at $42,145 and frankly looks like a better deal since for an extra $2,300 it adds a lot of stuff. We're talking 20-inch wheels, LED fog lights, hands-free remote power liftgate, heated and electric folding door mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, front parking sensor, 9-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio with navigation, HD radio, heated front seats, multi-view camera system, smartphone wireless charging, rear USB ports, and more.

Additional safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Priced at $45,445, the SEL trim is the sweet spot of the range. It offers all the equipment of the SE plus DC fast charging capability, roof rails, rear seat 1500W outlet, trunk 1500W outlet, real leather seats, front memory seats, heated rear seats, three-zone automatic climate control, and more.

Mitsubishi also offers the 2023 Outlander in even more loaded trim levels like SEL Touring ($47,645), SEL Premium ($48,145) and 40th Anniversary Edition ($49,995). The latter offers all the bells and whistles and comes in an exclusive Black Diamond paint with Bronze roof and features limited 40th Anniversary badges.