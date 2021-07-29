Mitsubishi announced today the upcoming launch of the all-new Outlander PHEV model, which will be equipped with a new-generation PHEV system.

The Outlander PHEV has been available since January 2013 (more than 260,000 were sold by the end of 2020 in over 60 countries - mostly in Europe). In late 2020, the company launched an additional production site in Thailand (on top of the main factory in Japan).

Originally, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was equipped with a 12 kWh battery and twin-motor AWD system, which at a later point was slightly improved to 13.8 kWh and 10% higher power output. The improved version first entered the market in Japan and Europe (in mid-2018) and most recently also in the U.S.

More range, more power and more seats

The all-new Outlander PHEV will be launched on the market in Japan in the second half of this fiscal year, which means between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Its new-generation PHEV system includes improved motor output for more powerful road performance and increased battery capacity for greater driving range. Details are not yet provided, but it's obvious that it must be a significant boost to stay competitive in the current PHEV market.

An important thing is that the new Outlander PHEV will be "based on the newly developed platform, integrated components and an optimized layout", which will allow offering a three-row, seven-seat version. Previously, the Outlander PHEV was only a 5-seater (unlike the 7-seat ICE).

Let's note that the gasoline model of the all-new Outlander was released in North America in April 2021, but initially without a plug-in hybrid version.

Here is a visualization of how the new PHEV might look.

Hopefully, Mitsubishi will introduce a compelling new PHEV model and quickly ramp up its production to offer it in volume in Europe and North America.

The one thing that we wonder is whether the new plug-in hybrid system will be used also in other models from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.