Mitsubishi announced prices of the long awaited, next-generation 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in the US market.

The Japanese plug-in hybrid SUV has an MSRP of $39,845 plus destination/handling charge of $1,345 ($1,470 in Alaska/Hawaii), which brings the total to $41,190 ($41,315 in Alaska/Hawaii).

Because the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is imported from Japan, it will not be eligible for the updated federal tax credit.

Sales are set to start in November, although initially only in select markets. Later, availability will expand to the whole country.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, equipped with a 20 kWh battery (see info here), has an all-electric EPA range of 38 miles (61 km), which is a noticeable improvement over the 12 kWh and 24 miles (39 km) previously. The total range is 420 miles (676 km) total.

A significant change is also a new-generation PHEV system with higher power output and Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system.

Overall, the new Outlander PHEV is also redesigned both on the inside and outside. Thanks to a more compact PHEV system, the Outlander PHEV can be a 7-seater (with additional two seats in the third row), which was not possible previously.

Mark Chaffin, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. said:

"The 2023 Outlander PHEV is the pinnacle of Mitsubishi Motors' engineering. With 38 miles of electric range and 420 miles of combined range, this vehicle offers the perfect blend of clean and quiet electric motoring with the ease of refueling and no range anxiety that only a gasoline engine can offer. Customers have been reserving cars at Mitsubishi dealers for months, and we can't wait to start delivering on that excitement."

According to Automotive News, the Japanese manufacturers, as well as its dealers, have high hopes for the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Mark Chaffin noted that if the plug-in hybrid will capture 20% of Outlander sales, we might see an 8-fold increase.

In the first half of the year, only 1,126 units were sold in the US (over 12,400 cumulatively since 2017). Globally, Mitsubishi has sold more than 310,000 (since 2013).

Soon, the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be available also in Canada and other markets, including Australia (announced in August).

Gallery: All-New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

10 Photos

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV specs (US):

[Japan specs]