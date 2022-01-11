Mitsubishi Motors will have no fewer than seven concept vehicles on display at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon (January 14–16), but the one that interests EV fans the most is the K-EV concept X Style.

Previewing an upcoming all-electric kei car, this concept vehicle is said to combine safety, security and comfort, as well as environmental-friendliness.

According to Mitsubishi, the K-EV concept X Style fuses the maneuverability of a kei car with smooth yet powerful acceleration and high-quality ride comfort of an EV, while offering advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.

While we don’t get to learn anything about the specs, the concept’s styling should be an accurate preview of the production model, which will debut in early FY2022 (the next fiscal year in Japan runs April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023).

The tiny EV combines SUV-like cues including plastic cladding around the wheel arches, sills, and bumpers, with a two-tone livery consisting of a solid matte blue body and a copper-colored roof. According to the automaker, the latter is a reference to “the motor winding of an EV.”

The K-EV concept X Style also features X-shaped logos on the front bumper, body sides, and liftgate, which are said to “symbolize the combination of a height kei wagon with an SUV-feel and appeal of an all-electric vehicle.”

There’s nothing else Mitsubishi is willing to disclose about its upcoming EV kei car, which we know is being developed together with Nissan through the NKMV Co. Ltd. 50/50 joint venture. Nissan will also launch an all-electric kei car on the same platform and that model will probably be inspired by the design of the 2019 Nissan IMk Concept.

In addition to the K-EV concept X Style, Mitsubishi’s booth at the Tokyo Auto Salon includes the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style, a leisure-oriented concept of the kei-car class electric commercial vehicle.

Fit for solo camping, the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style is equipped with various gear such as a car awning, camping table and folding cot. Inside, the rear space is fully flat and includes a low table, a seat chair, and a rug to enable remote working in comfort.

Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with the MiEV Power Box, which can use the power from the drive battery to power electronics and appliances, such as an electric kettle, a coffee maker, or a laptop.

As with the K-EV concept X Style, the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style features a two-tone paint scheme, but in this case the roof is ivory and the body is moss green, reminding of forests and campgrounds.