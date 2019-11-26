Mitsubishi scored quite significant order for 1,200 small all-electric delivery vans (Kei car class), Minicab MiEV, for the Japan Post.

The Minicab MiEV is an electric version of the Mitsubishi Minicab model, which was introduced several years ago using Mitsubishi i-MiEV components.

Just like the i-MiEV, it's equipped with rear-wheel drive units (30 kW and 196 Nm) and can go up to 94 miles (151 km) in the gentle Japanese test cycle, take a passenger (the teddy bear exceeds the allowable size though) and up to 350 kg of cargo.

The first 400 units will be delivered by the end of March 2020, while the remaining 800 by the end of March 2021.

With some 30,000 vehicles, 1,200 Minicab MiEV would account for 4% of the entire fleet.

Source: nippon.com