Mitsubishi and the European Design Center (Istituto Europeo Di Design – IED) in Torino, Italy have worked together to create a unique all-electric concept that’s supposed to showcase Mitsubishi's crossover of the future, with striking lines, all-wheel drive, and a blend of performance and fun.

What’s even more interesting than the futuristic styling is that the concept vehicle is the brainchild of the 17 students participating in the Master Course in Transportation Design at IED, who submitted individual proposals to the Japanese car brand but out of the 17 projects, Mitsubishi selected a shortlist of three proposals and then settled on this last one.

Bearing the name Moonstone, the all-electric concept car is said to be equipped with cutting-edge technology and capable of traversing rough terrain, all while being efficient and minimizing its impact on the environment.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Moonstone Electric SUV Concept

30 Photos

"Moonstone is the result of excellent teamwork, showcasing the Master Course students’ ability to work cross-functionally and share skills and values to develop the most important project of their studies", said Paola Zini, Director of IED Torino. "This challenge, which was also made possible thanks to the partnership with an international company like Mitsubishi Motors, allowed the students to achieve their vision not only from an automotive point of view but also to contextualize it in terms of mobility and current needs, looking to the future with a broad and open perspective, goals that have always been at the heart of IED education”.

The two-door concept vehicle is 183.4 inches (4,660 millimeters) long, 78.7 in (2,000 mm) wide, 66.1 in (2,700 mm) tall, and has a 106.3-inch (2,700-mm) wheelbase.

Inside, the sketches reveal a truly minimalist space with what appears to be a tiny instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel, three driver-oriented switches on the dash, and a hexagonal dial between the seats. There’s no center tunnel and no A-pillars, which creates a continuous glass surface between the side windows and windshield.

According to the press release, the students imagined a so-called automated control of the vehicle using drive-to-wire technology, all while creating a “unique and surprising interior with an interesting interplay of full and empty spaces.”

It’s a rather interesting concept vehicle and maybe the Japanese carmaker will use its design to influence the upcoming series production EVs it has planned for the next five years. As of now, Mitsubishi has exactly zero full-electric vehicles on sale in the United States, and abroad the story isn’t much different, with just a handful of zero-emissions models being offered in Asia.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below and write away.