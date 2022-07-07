Mitsubishi reports that its US sales during the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 13% year-over-year to 21,872. Also, the year-to-date result is weaker than in 2021 at 48,272 (down almost 10%). The Japanese company notes supply constraints, which limit sales volume.

The plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV deliveries increased in Q2 by 6% year-over-year to 407, which is a positive sign. However, we must remember that the first half of 2021 was rather weak for the model. The Outlander PHEV sales also represented 1.9% of the total volume.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the US - Q2 2022

So far this year, Mitsubishi delivered 1,126 Outlander PHEVs in the US, which is 76% more than in 2021, thanks to a relatively strong Q1.

For reference, in 2021, a total of 2,250 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs were sold in the US, which is almost 15% more than in 2020.

Cumulatively, the company has sold over 12,400 Outlander PHEVs in the country, compared to about 300,000 sold globally since 2013.

The all-new Outlander PHEV - announced in October - is scheduled for market launch in the US in the second half of 2022 (no change here).

It will be equipped with a bigger 20 kWh battery (vs 13.8 kWh today) and potentially might get an EPA all-electric range of about 35 miles (56 km) - our guess, compared to an EPA range of 24 miles in the case of the current version.

The new Outlander PHEV will be a seven-seater, compared to five seats today. Another thing is that the switch to a bigger battery will increase the eligible federal tax credit from $6,587 to the full $7,500.

"Mitsubishi Motors' all-new 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) was displayed at the Twin Cities Auto Show, a logical event given that the St Paul metro area is the largest single market in the U.S. for Outlander PHEV. Outlander PHEV is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV. The all-new, seven-seat, plug-in hybrid will be available in dealerships later this year."

Detailed results for the US market: