Nissan reports a quite significant decrease in vehicle sales in the US during the first quarter of 2022. The total volume amounted to 189,835, which is 29% less than a year ago.

Interestingly, the all-electric Nissan LEAF is doing relatively well as sales increased by over 49% year-over-year to 4,371. That's 5.8% of Nissan passenger car sales and 2.3% of the total volume.

Nissan LEAF sales in the US - Q1 2022

If we take a look at the charts, it turns out that over 4,000 units per quarter is close to the 10-year average for the model.

The cumulative sales result for the Nissan LEAF is now above 170,000. It means that once the Nissan Ariya arrives, it will be at the very end of the 200,000 sales for the federal tax credit. The phase-out will potentially start at some point in 2023.

Nissan Ariya reservations opened in November (see specs of the Ariya here), but the market launch is scheduled for Fall 2022.

Let's take a look at the offer:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" $45,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $39,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" $48,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $42,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited) $53,450 +$1,175 $7,500 $47,125 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" $58,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $52,625 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $27,400 +$975 $7,500 $20,875 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $32,400 +$975 $7,500 $25,875 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) $37,400 +$975 $7,500 $30,875

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" FWD 91 300 mi*

(483 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited) FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" AWD 91 265 mi*

(426 km) 4.8 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) FWD 40 149 mi

(240 km) 7.4* 90 mph

(145 km/h) 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) FWD 62 226 mi

(364 km) 6.5* 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) FWD 62 215 mi

(346 km) 6.5*

* estimated/unofficial values