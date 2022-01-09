Mitsubishi reports that its U.S. sales during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 68% year-over-year to 24,861. In the 12 months of 2021, the company sold 102,037 vehicles (up 16.8% year-over-year).

The only plug-in model in Mitsubishi's lineup - the plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - noted 603 sales in Q4 (up 57% year-over-year), which is about 2.4% of the total Mitsubishi volume.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2021

In 2021, a total of 2,250 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV were sold in the U.S., which is almost 15% more than in 2020. However, it was a lower result than in 2018 (4,166) and 2019 (2,810).

Cumulatively, the company has sold over 11,000 Outlander PHEV. That's only a fraction of about 300,000 sold since 2013 globally.

The next step for Mitsubishi in the U.S. is the launch of the new Outlander PHEV - announced in October - which will be equipped with a bigger, 20 kWh battery (vs 13.8 kWh today).

It's scheduled for the second half of 2022, but considering the growing competition in the PHEV segment, we would not expect very high sales.

Detailed results for the U.S. market:

As usually, in Canada the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV noted a higher sales of 829 in Q4 and 2,802 in 2021.