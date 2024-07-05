Mitsubishi reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the second quarter of 2024 amounted to 22,727 (down 8% year-over-year). However, the first half of the year was positive at 51,130 (up 12.3% year-over-year).

Unfortunately for Mitsubishi, sales of its sole plug-in hybrid mode, the Outlander PHEV, also weakened in Q2. The company sold 1,374 Outlander PHEVs, 15% less than a year ago but still enough for 6% of the brand's total volume.

Get Fully Charged

Mitsubishi does not offer all-electric cars yet

Mitsubishi currently offers only one plug-in hybrid model—the Outlander PHEV—but in the next couple of years, it intends to introduce some all-electric models as well. The company's first all-electric model was the i (or i-MiEV), although it was a decade ago.

Considering the fierce competition in the market, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has little room for improvement. The Japanese manufacturer will have to introduce new models, especially all-electric ones if it wants to get on the electrification train.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 1,374 (down 15%) and 6% share

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales reached 2,896 during the first half of the year. That is a 10% decline compared to H1 2023, but not a bad level historically.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 2,896 (down 10%) and 5.7% share

For reference, in 2023, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. amounted to 6,681 (up 241% year-over-year), a new model record.

mitsubishi-outlander-phev-sales-in-the-us-q2-2024-b

The current version of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a 20-kilowatt-hour battery and an EPA all-electric range of 38 miles (420 miles total). Its price currently starts at $40,345 plus a destination/handling charge of $1,445 ($1,570 in Alaska/Hawaii), compared to $28,395 for the regular Outlander (ICE).

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
29 Photos
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi intends to introduce new plug-in models in the future. We have already heard about a potential all-electric pickup co-developed with Nissan. The company also announced the Momentum 2030 business plan, which includes new all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

There are no details yet, and the new models are probably still a few years away. However, we hope that Mitsubishi will finally launch new EVs.

