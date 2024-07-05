Mitsubishi reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the second quarter of 2024 amounted to 22,727 (down 8% year-over-year). However, the first half of the year was positive at 51,130 (up 12.3% year-over-year).

Unfortunately for Mitsubishi, sales of its sole plug-in hybrid mode, the Outlander PHEV, also weakened in Q2. The company sold 1,374 Outlander PHEVs, 15% less than a year ago but still enough for 6% of the brand's total volume.

Get Fully Charged Mitsubishi does not offer all-electric cars yet Mitsubishi currently offers only one plug-in hybrid model—the Outlander PHEV—but in the next couple of years, it intends to introduce some all-electric models as well. The company's first all-electric model was the i (or i-MiEV), although it was a decade ago.

Considering the fierce competition in the market, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has little room for improvement. The Japanese manufacturer will have to introduce new models, especially all-electric ones if it wants to get on the electrification train.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 1,374 (down 15%) and 6% share

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales reached 2,896 during the first half of the year. That is a 10% decline compared to H1 2023, but not a bad level historically.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 2,896 (down 10%) and 5.7% share

For reference, in 2023, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. amounted to 6,681 (up 241% year-over-year), a new model record.

The current version of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a 20-kilowatt-hour battery and an EPA all-electric range of 38 miles (420 miles total). Its price currently starts at $40,345 plus a destination/handling charge of $1,445 ($1,570 in Alaska/Hawaii), compared to $28,395 for the regular Outlander (ICE).

29 Photos

Mitsubishi intends to introduce new plug-in models in the future. We have already heard about a potential all-electric pickup co-developed with Nissan. The company also announced the Momentum 2030 business plan, which includes new all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

There are no details yet, and the new models are probably still a few years away. However, we hope that Mitsubishi will finally launch new EVs.