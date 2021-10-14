Mitsubishi has released the first photos of the long-awaited all-new Outlander PHEV, but there’s not that much to talk about if you’ve already seen the regular 2022 Outlander on which it’s based.

As expected, the plug-in hybrid variant shares the same striking styling as the gasoline-powered Outlander that launched earlier this year in North America. We struggle finding any visible changes other than the “Plug-in Hybrid EV” badges on the front doors and tailgate, and the extra fuel cap for the charging port—even the 20-inch alloy wheels are identical.

The same goes for the interior, which appears to be based on the mid-range SEL Touring trim level of the gas-powered 2022 Outlander. As you can see in the only interior photo released by Mitsubishi, the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster feature PHEV-dedicated screens.

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

6 Photos

It’s certainly a big departure from the previous-generation Outlander PHEV, which soldiers on in the US for the 2022 model year. Another advantage over the outgoing model is the standard three-row seating layout—the 2022 Outlander PHEV can only be had with two rows.

The first market to get the all-new Outlander PHEV is Japan, in mid-December 2021, while US customers will be able to buy it in the second half of 2022. That likely means the Outlander PHEV will be marketed as a 2023 model year vehicle.

Unfortunately, Mitsubishi hasn’t revealed anything about the part that interests people the most, i.e. the S-AWC plug-in hybrid powertrain. Still, the automaker has already confirmed the new Outlander PHEV will have more power and greater electric range thanks to a larger battery pack.

More details will be offered at the 2023 Outlander PHEV’s world premiere scheduled for October 28 at 12:30 pm JST (October 27 at 11:30 pm EST). The event will be streamed live on Mitsubishi Motor Company’s global website.