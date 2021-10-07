Mitsubishi announced that the upcoming all-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will use an evolved version of Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system to further enhance the driving experience.

S-AWC is Mitsubishi's all-wheel control technology that offers integrated control of Active Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Active Yaw Control (AYC), which controls the left and right wheels via braking.

The first version of S-AWC used a braking control system to control the brake forces in the left and right wheels only on the front, while the evolved version will be able to control the brake forces also in the rear wheels.

It's difficult to judge how much it will improve the driving capabilities of the vehicle, especially off-road, but we assume that it will noticeable in more demanding conditions.

"The all-new Outlander PHEV model employs twin-motor 4WD that consists of one motor at the front and another one at the rear of the vehicle. By taking advantage of the electric motors' characteristic high response, high precision and freedom in controlling the front and rear motors, the system optimally distributes the driving force between the front and rear wheels according to road and driving conditions. Combining this with S-AWC increases vehicle maneuverability in driving, cornering and braking. Conventional models employ a braking control system to control the brake forces in the left and right wheels only on the front, but the evolved S-AWC adds a braking control system for the rear wheels. This reduces the load on the front wheels and makes it possible to extract the maximum performance from all four tires in a more balanced manner and delivers handling true to the driver's intent for safe, secure and comfortable driving in various conditions."

Mitsubishi says also that the new Outlander PHEV will have seven drive modes for various on road conditions and driving style, including:

Normal - the basic mode, is optimized for normal driving on paved roads

- the basic mode, is optimized for normal driving on paved roads Gravel - provides balanced operability and road handling ability on unpaved or wet paved roads

- provides balanced operability and road handling ability on unpaved or wet paved roads Snow - delivers stable vehicle behavior on snowy and other slippery roads

- delivers stable vehicle behavior on snowy and other slippery roads Power - offers powerful acceleration

- offers powerful acceleration Eco - prioritizes economic and environmentally friendly driving

The list of improvements includes a higher capacity battery, more all-electric range, higher power output as well as a 7-seat version (currently the PHEV is only a 5-seater).

The all-new Outlander PHEV will be launched in Japan within a few months (between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022). In the U.S., the car will be launched a little bit later, in the second half of 2022.

The conventional version of the all-new Outlander was released in North America in April 2021.