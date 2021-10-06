Mitsubishi reports that its U.S. sales during the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 4.3% year-over-year to 23,799, but the year-to-date result is up 6.3% at 77,176.
The plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV noted a relatively positive result of 1,008 units (up 6% year-over-year), which is 4.2% of the total volume. That's better than expected considering the growing competition in the PHEV segment.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q3 2021
So far this year, Mitsubishi sold 1,647 Outlander PHEV, while the cumulative number is 10,686.
In the near future, Mitsubishi will introduce an all-new plug-in hybrid Outlander with improved motor output for more powerful road performance and increased battery capacity for greater all-electric range. It will also be a three-row version compared to today's two-row Outlander PHEV.
Until then, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has to compete with multiple other mainstream PHEVs:
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Ford Escape PHEV
|$32,650
|+$1,245
|$6,843
|$27,052
|2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV
|$39,350
|+$1,185
|$6,587
|$33,948
|2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
|$34,750
|+$1,225
|$6,587
|$29,388
|2022 Kia Niro PHEV
|$29,590
|+$1,175
|$4,543
|$26,222
|2022 Kia Sorento PHEV
|$44,990
|+$1,175
|$6,587
|$39,578
|2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
|$36,695
|+$1,195
|$6,587
|$31,303
|2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
|$38,250
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$31,925
Specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2021 Ford Escape PHEV
|FWD
|14.4
|38 mi
(61 km)
|520 mi
(837 km)
|2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV
|AWD
|13.8
|30 mi
(48 km)
|440 mi
(708 km)
|2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
|AWD
|13.8
|33 mi
(53 km)
|420 mi
(676 km)
|2022 Kia Niro PHEV
|FWD
|8.9
|26 mi
(42 km)
|560 mi
(901 km)
|2022 Kia Sorento PHEV
|AWD
|13.8
|32 mi
(51 km)
|460 mi
(740 km)
|2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
|AWD
|13.8
|24 mi
(39 km)
|320 mi
(515 km)
|2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
|AWD
|18.1
|42 mi
(68 km)
|600 mi
(965 km)
|5.7
Detailed results for the U.S. market:
* estimated/unofficial values
