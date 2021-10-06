Mitsubishi reports that its U.S. sales during the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 4.3% year-over-year to 23,799, but the year-to-date result is up 6.3% at 77,176.

The plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV noted a relatively positive result of 1,008 units (up 6% year-over-year), which is 4.2% of the total volume. That's better than expected considering the growing competition in the PHEV segment.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q3 2021

So far this year, Mitsubishi sold 1,647 Outlander PHEV, while the cumulative number is 10,686.

In the near future, Mitsubishi will introduce an all-new plug-in hybrid Outlander with improved motor output for more powerful road performance and increased battery capacity for greater all-electric range. It will also be a three-row version compared to today's two-row Outlander PHEV.

Until then, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has to compete with multiple other mainstream PHEVs:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Ford Escape PHEV $32,650 +$1,245 $6,843 $27,052 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV $39,350 +$1,185 $6,587 $33,948 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV $34,750 +$1,225 $6,587 $29,388 2022 Kia Niro PHEV $29,590 +$1,175 $4,543 $26,222 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV $44,990 +$1,175 $6,587 $39,578 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV $36,695 +$1,195 $6,587 $31,303 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime $38,250 +$1,175 $7,500 $31,925

Specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Ford Escape PHEV FWD 14.4 38 mi

(61 km) 520 mi

(837 km) 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV AWD 13.8 30 mi

(48 km) 440 mi

(708 km) 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV AWD 13.8 33 mi

(53 km) 420 mi

(676 km) 2022 Kia Niro PHEV FWD 8.9 26 mi

(42 km) 560 mi

(901 km) 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV AWD 13.8 32 mi

(51 km) 460 mi

(740 km) 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV AWD 13.8 24 mi

(39 km) 320 mi

(515 km) 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime AWD 18.1 42 mi

(68 km) 600 mi

(965 km) 5.7

Detailed results for the U.S. market:

* estimated/unofficial values