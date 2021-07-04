BMW Group (BMW and MINI) reports 96,561 sales in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2021, which is 89.5% more than a year ago. Not only that, it's 15% more than in 2019.

Unfortunately, the German manufacturer for a few years hasn't reported plug-in electric car sales, aside from stand alone models that are available only as plug-ins (i3 and retired i8).

We believe that BMW Group stopped reporting plug-in sales when the results were lower and lower. As the company continues to remain silent, maybe the results are still pretty low.

One thing that we know is that the BMW i3 sales are significantly below its best years and at least without another upgrade/price decrease, it might turn into the end of the i3.

i3: 511 (up 172% year-over-year, but from a low base in 2020) and 851 YTD (up 238%)

511 (up 172% year-over-year, but from a low base in 2020) and 851 YTD (up 238%) i8: 2 (down 96% year-over-year) and 10 YTD (down 91%)

BMW i3 sales in the U.S. - Q2 2021

Cumulatively, BMW sold in the U.S. 44,473 i3 and 7,026 i8.

It's difficult to say how well the other plug-in hybrid models (330e, 330e xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 745e xDrive, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, Cooper S E Countryman ALL4) and all-electric car sales (MINI Cooper SE) progresses.

In 2020 BMW intends to launch BMW i4 and BMW iX electric cars:

"In early June BMW also unveiled two all-new electric vehicles in the U.S. – the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW i4 Gran Coupe. Both vehicles will arrive in the market early next year."

BMW Group offer:

PHEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 BMW 330e $44,550 +$995 $5,836 $39,709 2021 BMW 330e xDrive $46,550 +$995 $5,836 $41,709 2021 BMW 530e $57,200 +$995 $5,836 $52,359 2021 BMW 530e xDrive $59,500 +$995 $5,836 $54,659 2021 BMW 745e xDrive $95,900 +$995 $5,836 $91,059 2021 BMW i3 REx $48,300 +$995 $7,500 $41,795 2021 BMW i3s REx $51,500 +$995 $7,500 $44,995 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e $49,600 +$995 $5,836 $44,759 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e $65,400 +$995 $7,500 $58,895 2021 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 $41,500 +$850 $5,002 $37,348

BEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 BMW i3 $44,450 +$995 $7,500 $37,945 2021 BMW i3s $47,650 +$995 $7,500 $41,145 2021 MINI Cooper SE $29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250

Detailed BMW sales results:

