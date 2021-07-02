During the second quarter of this year, Chevrolet managed to rebound its U.S. car sales by 30.5% year-over-year to 433,155 (from a weak Q2 2020).

The most important thing for us is that the refreshed all-electric Bolt EV and the all-new Bolt EUV (counted together) noted an all-time quarterly record of 11,263 (up 351% year-over-year). Actually, we predicted three months ago that with the EUV, a five-digit result was very likely.

Bolt EV/EUV share out of the total Chevrolet volume is 2.6%.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q2 2021

That's an amazing surge considering that Chevrolet EVs are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. It proves that increased value of the product and a lower MSRP price changes perception of the product (previously the MSRP was high, but the dealers were selling the cars with huge rebates).

Chevrolet enhances the offer also by covering a standard installation of a home charging unit:

"To continue building customer interest in electric vehicles and demand for the all-electric 2022 Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV, Chevrolet will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging outlets through a collaboration with Qmerit for most qualified and eligible purchase and lease customers."

After the first half of the year, Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV sales stand at 20,288 (new record), which is 142% more than a year ago.

Cumulatively, Bolt sales are at 99,355 in the U.S. Additionally, Bolts EV are sold in South Korea and were sold in Europe as the retired Opel Ampera-e.

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV offer:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995

The closest competitor for the Bolts are Hyundai Kona Electric and to some degree the Kia Niro EV.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV