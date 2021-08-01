In the second quarter of 2021, the U.S. auto market has rebounded by almost 50% year-over-year to over 4.4 million units (from a low base in 2020).

That's a positive sign, however, we are even happier to see significant growth of the electrified vehicle - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) segment. Specifically, all-electric car sales expanded at the fastest rate.

Data provided by Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book indicate that all-electric car sales exceeded 100,000 in a quarter for the very first time (it was close in Q1 2021). All types of hybrids together are above 250,000.

U.S. - Q2 2021 (partially estimated):

BEVs: 118,233 ( up 254.9% from 33,312) and 2.7% of the market

( from 33,312) and of the market HEVs + PHEVs: 258,028 ( up 181.0% from 91,667) and 5.8% of the market

( from 91,667) and of the market Total xEVs: 376,261 (up 201.1% from 124,979) and 8.5% of the market (4,412,737)

Market share of 8.5% for xEVs is quite an improvement from 4.2% a year ago. BEVs at 2.7% are still far behind Europe, but at least they improved from just 1.1% in Q2 2020.

U.S. - Q1-Q2 2021 (partially estimated):

BEVs: 216,917 ( up 114% from 101,452) and 2.6% of the market

( from 101,452) and of the market HEVs + PHEVs: 464,492 ( up 141% from 192,558) and 5.6% of the market

( from 192,558) and of the market Total xEVs: 681,409 (up 132% from 294,010) and 8.2% of the market (8,320,475)

Tesla brand and Tesla Model Y model on the top

According to the report, Tesla continues to be the top player in the BEV segment (64% share), however, in Q1 it was 71% and in Q2 2020 83%. Every third BEV sold in Q2 was a Tesla Model Y.

As we know, not all the brands report plug-in car sales results - some provide data on some models or none.