Porsche Taycan Electric Car Racks Up Over 20,000 Orders

BY MARK KANE

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said at the Geneva Motor Show that demand for the all-electric Porsche Taycan exceeds expectations.

There are more than 20,000 potential buyers worldwide who decided to register their interest in buying Taycan and paid the €2,500 deposit (Europe) without even seeing the final design of the new model. It would explain why we read news about an increase of production plan.

The production version is to be unveiled in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, while sales should start by the end of this year.

Interestingly, roughly 3,000 of the registered purchase intentions were received from Norway alone.