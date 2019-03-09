Porsche Taycan Electric Car Racks Up Over 20,000 Orders
Not only does Tesla have a long list of customers waiting for upcoming EV models
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said at the Geneva Motor Show that demand for the all-electric Porsche Taycan exceeds expectations.
There are more than 20,000 potential buyers worldwide who decided to register their interest in buying Taycan and paid the €2,500 deposit (Europe) without even seeing the final design of the new model. It would explain why we read news about an increase of production plan.
The production version is to be unveiled in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, while sales should start by the end of this year.
Interestingly, roughly 3,000 of the registered purchase intentions were received from Norway alone.
“In Norway, 3,000 advance orders for the Taycan have already been placed. Can you tell us about the global response in detail?
Blume: It is not yet possible to pre-order the Taycan; however, for €2,500, people can register their interest in buying one as part of a depositor programme – and around 20,000 customers have already done so worldwide. This is a significantly higher figure than we expected: we usually only see ordering peaks after the first driving reports are available, when the vehicle is presented, and when customers have been able to sit in the car in real life.
What does this high level of demand mean for delivery times? You had previously planned for just 20,000 units a year.
Blume: In light of the extraordinarily high level of demand, we will increase our production capacities. If there are waiting times, we might take the opportunity to gently introduce customers to the Taycan; so for example, we could make a Panamera plug-in hybrid temporarily available to customers before they receive a Taycan. But right now we’re awaiting the start of production before we talk about specific delivery times.”
Categories: Porsche
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Porsche Taycan Electric Car Racks Up Over 20,000 Orders"
“There are more than 20,000 potential buyers worldwide who decided to register their interest in buying Taycan and paid the €2,500 deposit (Europe) without even seeing the final design of the new model.”
I would wager most put down the deposit specifically because they saw the Mission E concept and assumed they’d get something at least as good.
What do you think of the mission e cross turismo concept? Is it attractive?
Here is another example that EVs are wanted.
Tesla alone cannot do it.
There people that are going to wait for their brand of choice.
You have Porsche peoples, Mercedes Peoples, Tesla peoples, etc
Bring them on and bring them in sufficient quantities
Strongly agree. Cars are one of the few places where even in 2019 we see pockets of strong brand loyalty. For many car buyers, going from gasoline (or diesel) to electrons is a very big leap, and asking them also to switch from their preferred brand X to brand Y at the same time is simply too much. This is one of the reasons why I keep saying over and over on this site that we need the greatest diversity possible in EV offerings — as many types of vehicles in as many sizes and from as many manufacturers as possible.
Very good news for the EV market AND 350kW CCS charging stations.
Well Done Porsche! Now all that’s left is the final production model, pricing and final stats, along with actually producing it. When is production supposed to start?? 2021? Is this about the time Tesla should have the new Model S? And then there is the nice looking Audi GT. MB has a new S EV coming as well. The more options the better.
Taycan production starts later this year, deliveries are expected early next year.