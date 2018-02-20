  1. Home
  Only 0.3% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Were Plug-In Hybrids

Only 0.3% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Were Plug-In Hybrids

Blue Toyota Prius Prime driving

BY MARK KANE

Toyota revealed positive sales numbers for the European region, where during the first half of 2018 it sold some 521,152 cars.

Some 46% of Toyota cars sold in Europe were hybrids, which puts the Japanese manufacturer on the forefront of electrification… really?

Well, as it turns out only 1,693 Toyota were plug-ins (Prius Plug-In aka Prime), which stands for 13% of the Prius Family and 0.3% of total volume for the brand (down from 0.4% in the first quarter).

As other manufacturers increase the ratio of plug-ins (all-electric or plug-in hybrids) to several percent, Toyota will be left behind on its own wish.

The direction of hydrogen fuel cell cars also at least for now doesn’t payoffs as only 101 Mirai were sold (and 100 were used in single taxis project in Paris, France, which means that retail market doesn’t exist).

11 Comments on "Only 0.3% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Were Plug-In Hybrids"

Dan B

Other than the Prius Prime, Toyota seems to be flanking EVs with the regular (non-plug-in) hybrids and it’s fuel cell work. Wonder why.

4 hours ago
TM21

I’ll give Toyota a lot of credit for 46% hybrid. It is sure a lot better than say Mazda. Once people feel comfortable with hybrids, they will have less fear of BEVs or plugs.

4 hours ago
ekutter

Doubt it. a non plug-in hybrid isn’t much different than a gas car. Improves efficiency a bit in certain conditions (nothing on the freeway). All energy for moving the car comes from gas. Sure it has an electric motor, but the energy that got regenerated to run the motor still came from gas. 10 years ago hybrids were something to brag about because they do tend to help a bit with efficiency. But in this day and age, a non plug-in hybrid really isn’t saying much.

A plug-in hybrid is definitely a stepping stone, even if it only gets 10 miles on electric. It gives you the feel of electric. Plain hybrid, not so much.

4 hours ago
bjrosen

The Prius in particular, including the Prime, doesn’t offer any of the performance advantages of an EV. EVs are perky because electric motors work so much better than ICE at low speeds. From an outward appearance a Volt and a Cruze are practically the same car but if you drive them the Volt blows the doors off of a Cruze, and the Volt wasn’t designed as a performance car like a Tesla, the focus was all on efficiency, but the side effect of having electric motors that can drive the car at full speed makes it much peppier than it’s ICE sister. Toyota focused entirely on MPG in the Prius, the result is the slowest car on the road. Even the Prime, while a little better than the regular Prius, is still very sad. One hopes that nobody would confuse a Prius with an EV.

3 hours ago
fotomoto

“a non plug-in hybrid isn’t much different than a gas car”

Look at the difference between money saved over 5 years for this BEV and HEV when compared to a gasser:

https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=39839&id=39753

52 minutes ago
fotomoto

Agreed. Hybrids give the regular person a sweet taste of EV driving and tons of those owners have moved up the EV food chain. I think it’s shortsighted for BEV-only proponents to think otherwise.

59 minutes ago
Don Zenga

Their mantra is ‘You don’t need to plugin’

3 hours ago
Jim Whitehead

It’s too bad Toyota is wasting their time and money on Hydrogen fuel. Toyota should have a 200+ mile EV that can match or beat the Ioniq by now. When will Toyota realize Hydrogen fuel is a pipe dream that will never reach the ~80% charging efficiency of BEVs?

2 hours ago
olaf
In the near future we need the most efficient energy carriers. The functional requirements is what matters. If I remember correctly batteries are actually one of the worst energy carriers that is around storing very little energy in a huge amount of material. That said batteries already provide a very good alternative to fossil fuels. And they are even only in the beginning of the S-curve with energy density hikes in the multiples possible. At this moment batteries are only interesting for short trips. (Cars, trucks, planes, ships) The same can be said for hydrogen. One of the main disadvantages is generating hydrogen and converting it to electricity. Also here it is in the beginning of the S-curve. Big steps are being made in labs to improve the conversion processes. Hydrogen is a good alternative for the high energy consumers with long range (Trucks, planes, ships) Next to hydrogen there is a multitude of alternative fuels in development. So no clear cut winner will be selected at least for the coming decade. I don’t really understand why proponents of EV’s bash hydrogen. Is it because they don’t like big oil? Is it because they are anti establishment (big oil, car… Read more »
41 minutes ago
REXisKing

That ship has sailed. Hydrogen can’t win against the economics of electric power and efficiency. The Tesla Semi has triggered a rush to Electric Trucks and Buses. The energy density of Tesla batteries and their rumored cost are at too great an advantage already. In other words your argument worked 10 years ago.

And as Big Oil has no intention of producing “clean” hydrogen, it’s no cure for global warming. It’s just a hoax “solution”. Then the cost of converting methane to hydrogen means it’s not efficient.

5 minutes ago
antrik
The most efficient energy carriers? Such as, say, gasoline?… No, energy density is *not* the most important aspect to consider. (And hydrogen isn’t even all that good, if you look at the entire system.) Why do EV proponents bash hydrogen? It might be because it makes no sense economically or ecologically (at least for land transport), and the promise of a bright hydrogen future was and is just being used as a political smokescreen to fend off calls for EVs. (Among other things, it is responsible for killing California’s original ZEV mandate around the turn of the millennium, resulting in the infamous EV1 recall.) It might also be because hydrogen vehicles are advertised as clean, but in truth the vast majority of hydrogen is produced though steam methane reforming, which results in more CO2 emissions than an efficient combustion engine, or burning the same methane in a power plant to charge an EV; while the supposed alternative of producing hydrogen from electricity through electrolysis is not viable economically, both because of the expensive machinery, and because it’s about three time less efficient than just using that same electricity to charge a battery. There might be valid uses for hydrogen as… Read more »
40 seconds ago