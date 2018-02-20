Only 0.3% Of Toyota Sales In Europe Were Plug-In Hybrids
Toyota revealed positive sales numbers for the European region, where during the first half of 2018 it sold some 521,152 cars.
Some 46% of Toyota cars sold in Europe were hybrids, which puts the Japanese manufacturer on the forefront of electrification… really?
Well, as it turns out only 1,693 Toyota were plug-ins (Prius Plug-In aka Prime), which stands for 13% of the Prius Family and 0.3% of total volume for the brand (down from 0.4% in the first quarter).
As other manufacturers increase the ratio of plug-ins (all-electric or plug-in hybrids) to several percent, Toyota will be left behind on its own wish.
The direction of hydrogen fuel cell cars also at least for now doesn’t payoffs as only 101 Mirai were sold (and 100 were used in single taxis project in Paris, France, which means that retail market doesn’t exist).
Other than the Prius Prime, Toyota seems to be flanking EVs with the regular (non-plug-in) hybrids and it’s fuel cell work. Wonder why.
I’ll give Toyota a lot of credit for 46% hybrid. It is sure a lot better than say Mazda. Once people feel comfortable with hybrids, they will have less fear of BEVs or plugs.
Doubt it. a non plug-in hybrid isn’t much different than a gas car. Improves efficiency a bit in certain conditions (nothing on the freeway). All energy for moving the car comes from gas. Sure it has an electric motor, but the energy that got regenerated to run the motor still came from gas. 10 years ago hybrids were something to brag about because they do tend to help a bit with efficiency. But in this day and age, a non plug-in hybrid really isn’t saying much.
A plug-in hybrid is definitely a stepping stone, even if it only gets 10 miles on electric. It gives you the feel of electric. Plain hybrid, not so much.
The Prius in particular, including the Prime, doesn’t offer any of the performance advantages of an EV. EVs are perky because electric motors work so much better than ICE at low speeds. From an outward appearance a Volt and a Cruze are practically the same car but if you drive them the Volt blows the doors off of a Cruze, and the Volt wasn’t designed as a performance car like a Tesla, the focus was all on efficiency, but the side effect of having electric motors that can drive the car at full speed makes it much peppier than it’s ICE sister. Toyota focused entirely on MPG in the Prius, the result is the slowest car on the road. Even the Prime, while a little better than the regular Prius, is still very sad. One hopes that nobody would confuse a Prius with an EV.
“a non plug-in hybrid isn’t much different than a gas car”
Look at the difference between money saved over 5 years for this BEV and HEV when compared to a gasser:
Agreed. Hybrids give the regular person a sweet taste of EV driving and tons of those owners have moved up the EV food chain. I think it’s shortsighted for BEV-only proponents to think otherwise.
Their mantra is ‘You don’t need to plugin’
It’s too bad Toyota is wasting their time and money on Hydrogen fuel. Toyota should have a 200+ mile EV that can match or beat the Ioniq by now. When will Toyota realize Hydrogen fuel is a pipe dream that will never reach the ~80% charging efficiency of BEVs?
That ship has sailed. Hydrogen can’t win against the economics of electric power and efficiency. The Tesla Semi has triggered a rush to Electric Trucks and Buses. The energy density of Tesla batteries and their rumored cost are at too great an advantage already. In other words your argument worked 10 years ago.
And as Big Oil has no intention of producing “clean” hydrogen, it’s no cure for global warming. It’s just a hoax “solution”. Then the cost of converting methane to hydrogen means it’s not efficient.