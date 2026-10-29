Fiat's Tiny $15,000 EV Can Finally Hit American Streets

Who doesn't want a Fiat Topolino? Sure, it's slow, has little range, and seems to have all the creature comforts of a plastic beach chair. But it's adorable, filled with character, and has a starting price of just $14,985 including a destination fee. And, I mean, just look at it.

When Fiat first launched the Topolino in the U.S. not too long ago, it wasn't legal to drive on public roads. Originally, Fiat's "little mouse" only had a top speed of 19 mph, since it wasn't designated as a Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV), which is what neighborhood EVs and street-legal golf carts are. Customers could still buy them, but they were only allowed on private properties. With the 2027 model year that launched on Thursday, the Topolino comes street legal right out of the box, with a top speed of 25 miles per hour.

For 2027, Fiat also brought a new "Open Air" model to the lineup, so you can live la dolce vita, al fresco.

Photo by: Fiat

For customers who already bought the non-streel-legal version, Fiat is offering a complimentary LSV upgrade.

There are now three different models: the standard Topolino, Dolce Vita, and the new Open Air. The standard car is just a two-door hardtop, while the Dolce Vita comes with a roll-off soft-top roof and fun stanchions instead of doors, like a Jeep Wrangler only cuter. The new Open Air is a combination of the two, with the Dolce Vita's roll-off roof but the normal car's doors. All models have the same $13,995 MSRP. All of them come with Fiat's new full-color digital gauge cluster, too.

The only option you can pick is the color, and there are only three choices. Verde Vita Mint is the only no-cost color, while Luna Greige and Corallo Orange cost $295. Fiat does offer one accessory, a $395 rear luggage rack.

Photo by: Fiat

What do you think?

Under that lovable design are some pretty underwhelming specs. But you also have to remember that this isn't a car in the traditional sense.

With only 46 miles of range, you aren't going very far, especially with its paltry 8 horsepower. But honestly, who cares? It's a joy to look at and is legal on roads with speed limits under 35 mph (depending on the jurisdiction). It's the perfect little beach town cruiser and it will likely be big hit wherever golf carts are popular.

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