VW Open To Sharing MEB EV Platform With Other Automakers

MEB platform could be adopted by several manufacturers?

According to German paper Tagesspiegel, Volkswagen admits that the company is in talks with other manufacturers over opening its all-electric MEB platform.

We already know about Ford, which entered in an alliance with VW and is considering joint EV projects. The question is who else could be interested in MEB as the article mentions plural. Maybe FCA or some Japanese/Chinese manufacturers?

Michael Jost, Head of Strategy at Volkswagen, said that the MEB platform could become “a standard not only for the VW Group.” 

First though we need to see VW actually selling MEB in volume. Then, we’ll see how it progresses after that. For now, we still wait on VW’s first major entries into the battery-electric segments.

Source: Automotive News

Will

I see FCA and Fiat going with it. The more the merrier. Help control development cost

34 minutes ago
Paul Stoller

It makes the most sense, Honda has already tied up with GM, Toyota will essentially do their own thing (perhaps working with Mazda and Subaru, but clearly Toyota is the one with the resources to actually develop a platform). Hyundai/Kia are doing their own thing. The VW group already comprises the bulk of the German brands, so I really don’t see them tying up with Daimler or BMW. So out of the larger players you really don’t have too many left. Anybody smaller is no likely to provide much benefit to VW.

1 minute ago