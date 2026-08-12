Study: DC Fast Charging Satisfaction Is Up, And Ionna Takes The Top Spot

JD Power found that DC fast charging satisfaction has increased 12 points from last year.

During the same time, reported DC fast charging failures have dropped to the lowest ever surveyed.

Level 2 charging satisfaction has dropped 12 points since 2025.

It hasn’t been a super great time for EVs in the U.S. lately. Several brands have altered their EV expansion plans, with some discontinuing or curtailing whole model lines entirely. Heck, we even lost an entire EV brand: Polestar. Despite the lack of choices and somewhat grim outlook for new vehicles, there are some silver linings here. JD Power’s 2026 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study says that the public charging network has only continued to get better this year.

As per usual, the study focuses on ten different index factors, scoring them on a scale of 1,000 points. The study focused on both DC and Level 2 public charging, although most of its scoring data is for DC fast charging. From what it has shared, things are looking pretty swell for DC fast charging; the chargers are getting more reliable, accessible, and overall drivers are more satisfied than ever. As a whole, DC fast charging satisfaction now scores a 666, up 12 points from last year.

Notably, JD Power says that instances of drivers pulling up to EV chargers and being unable to charge have fallen to the lowest the firm has ever surveyed. Only 12% of those surveyed said they experienced a charging failure, down from 14% last year. It's getting increasingly rare to find a charger that is in disrepair, or one that can’t start because of payment issues. Brent Gruber, the executive director of EV solutions at JD Power, says this is in part because of just how much better DC fast charging networks have gotten.

“New OEM-backed fast-charging networks are raising expectations with high-performing equipment, strong locations, and smooth sessions, which helps build customer confidence that they can pull in, start a charge, and get back on the road quickly," he told InsideEVs.

Photo by: Suvrat Kothari

He’s right. Sure, access to the Tesla Supercharger network is great, but it no longer has the monopoly of being a good-functioning DC fast charging network. This is the first year Ionna was surveyed, and it takes top billing, scoring an 803. We're not suprised that it's on top. I’ve used Ionna, and it’s refreshing how good the experience is. The chargers are new, fast, always working, and work with several payment types. I can pay with my ChargePoint app, through the car (as they support plug & charge), or directly on the machine with the built-in credit card reader. Mercedes-Benz charging network and Rivian’s Adventure Network also score well, earning 797 and 755, respectively.

The location of the DC fast chargers is also meaningful. DC fast chargers at hotels scored the highest, at 697. Gas stations and convenience stores came second at 689, while restaurants are right behind at 688. Car dealerships are a distant third at 570.

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By comparison, Level 2 satisfaction is at 595, actually down 12 points. The study says this is partially because of the lack of ease of charging and payment, but I did reach out for more clarity.

In essence, Gruber said that the gains and improvements in services that DC fast charging stations have seen haven’t transferred over to public Level 2 charging. Many stations are still finicky to use, with not-so-impressive (for AC) charging speeds available. They’re not always in convenient charging spaces, compared to DC fast chargers. This stagnation in quality, and subsequent raising of expectations because of the improved DC fast charging service, is why Level 2 satisfaction scores are sliding.

What do you think?

Still, this is great news for EV drivers. If you’ve ever been unsure about buying an EV due to the charging infrastructure, it’s clear that those concerns are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Contact the author: Kevin.williams@insideevs.com

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