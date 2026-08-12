Mitsubishi Taps iPhone Manufacturer For its Next EV

The Mitsubishi ASX VR-e is based on the Foxtron Bria.

Foxtron is a Taiwanese auto brand made up of Yulon (car manufacturer) and Foxconn, the Taiwanese tech company.

It will launch in Australia before the end of 2026.

Mitsubishi’s lineup hasn’t been all that great for a while now. No matter where in the world you go, most of its lineup is typically cheaper crossovers or SUVs and trucks that aren’t all that exciting. The rest of its lineup is often rebodied or rebadged efforts from its corporate partner Nissan/Renault. Some are more thorough, like the latest Mitsubishi Outlander. Others are more low-effort, like the new Eclipse Sportback EV, which is essentially a slightly restyled Nissan Leaf.

But the company's newest EV is more of the latter than the former, though this time it’s got nothing to do with Nissan. This is the Mitsubishi ASX VR-e, named in such a way to pay homage to classic sporty Mitsubishi cars, like the old Galant VR-4, and may even be fun to drive.

If you’ve been around in the EV world for a while, you’d likely recognize this as a rebodied Foxtron Bria; a compact crossover designed by Pininfarina and made by Taiwanese car manufacturer Foxtron. Foxtron itself is a joint venture brand between Taiwanese car manufacturer Yulon and the tech manufacturing company Foxconn, which builds the iPhone.

The company's collaboration with Mitsubishi isn't a complete surprise. There have been rumors that Foxtron wanted to partner with Nissan to produce some of its cars, but it never happened. Instead, Mitsubishi signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2025 to bring a car to Australia and New Zealand sometime in the second half of 2026.

To create the ASX VR-e, it looks like Mitsubishi took the Foxtron Bria and did some slight design tweaks. The cars are mostly identical save for some Mitsubishi badging and script on the front and rear fascia, and Mitsubishi-unique wheel choices. The interior looks identical to the Bria, except for the Mitsubishi logo on the steering wheel. I don’t think the ASX VR-e and Bria looking so similar is a bad thing, since I find the Bria to be a very stylish crossover.

Mitsubishi Australia hasn’t officially told anyone what power output for this Mazda CX-30-sized crossover will be, but its Taiwanese sibling is no slouch. Base model Foxtron Brias are powered by a 229-horsepower rear motor turning the rear wheels. Foxtron claims a 0-62 time of 6.8 seconds. If you opt for a dual-motor, AWD Bria, your 0-62 time drops to 3.9 seconds, as the power output rises to an impressive 400 horsepower. Foxtron claims a maximum NEDC range of 320 miles for the RWD version and 290 miles for the dual-motor variant. All variants come with the same 57.7 kWh battery. That dual-motor AWD model just might be able to live up to the old Galant VR-4 legacy.

Photo by: Mitsubishi

For years, Foxtron has promised a U.S. market entry, even buying the former General Motors manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Despite the brand holding on to the space for nearly three years, though, it has yet to produce a single vehicle there. Just this past June, Foxtron officially put its U.S. market EV plans on hold, citing tariff concerns. So, unfortunately, I wouldn’t hold my breath on the ASX VR-e ever coming to our shores.

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It will be interesting to see just how the Foxtron-sourced ASX VR-e plays out in Australia. This is Mitsubishi’s first EV in the country since the i-MiEV died back in 2016. It's entering a field of very competitive vehicles, many of them from China. Many of these models are starting to become proven nameplates in Australia’s EV market. So far, Foxtron’s EVs haven’t been sold in large numbers outside of Taiwan, which means this will be the first major push for the company's export ambitions. Mitsubishi and Foxtron certainly have their work cut out for them.

Contact the author: Kevin.williams@insideevs.com

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