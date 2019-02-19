Audi e-tron Electric SUV Versus An Icy, 85% Grade: Video
Audi follows in the footsteps of Jaguar with its new focus on the e-tron’s capability.
As many of you may remember, InsideEVs was fortunate to travel to Portugal to test drive the Jaguar I-Pace. The automaker transported and housed a multitude of journalists in several waves to show off the incredible capability of the I-Pace.
We drove up sandy hills, navigated rough dirt roads, forded water, and raced on a track in the all-new fully electric crossover. So, when our first opportunity to check out the Audi e-tron consisted of a boat ride with a DJ and no opportunity to so much as drive the vehicle, we were saddened to say the least.
Fast-forward to a few months later and now Audi is inviting automotive journalists to travel to different parts of the globe to experience similar situations in the upcoming e-tron. We just recently shared our good friend Alex Guberman’s (E for Electric) video of his experience driving the e-tron in Spain.
To further tout the new Audi electric crossover’s capability, the automaker has published a video of the e-tron climbing the famed Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria, which is actually intended for downhill skiing. Rallycross driver Mattias Ekström is behind the wheel as the modified e-tron tackles the icy, 85-percent grade.
Video Description via Audi on YouTube:
Audi e-tron extreme: Audi e-tron technology demonstrator climbs the Streif
#Audi #etron extreme: in late January, the Four Rings sent its first fully electric #SUV to conquer the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel. Behind the wheel? Rally cross driver Mattias Ekström. A #drive to remember.
Pretty cool…at 44 you can see a glance of the special tires they used….you’re not driving these to work…
You can also see the safety cable attached under the frame of the car in the front when it reaches the top. At an 85% grade, I don’t blame them for such a precaution, even if it is not helping to propel the car to the top.
Considering “tall buildings in a single bound” were 90-degrees, Audi is onto something really special!
If you are wondering about that cable, it is a safety cable. You don’t want to have ~2500kg of car sliding down the hill uncontrollably, spikes included. Liability as well. I would imagine that any damage would be costly, so do as much as possible to mitigate potential damage to the area (and reduce insurance costs for these types of events).
Same reason there was a safety cable on the car that drove up those super steep steps in China.
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=kGLy96472hQ
What was the line on the front of the vehicle? was it just to make sure it didn’t roll back down the hill?