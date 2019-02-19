Audi e-tron Electric SUV Versus An Icy, 85% Grade: Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Audi follows in the footsteps of Jaguar with its new focus on the e-tron’s capability.

As many of you may remember, InsideEVs was fortunate to travel to Portugal to test drive the Jaguar I-Pace. The automaker transported and housed a multitude of journalists in several waves to show off the incredible capability of the I-Pace.

We drove up sandy hills, navigated rough dirt roads, forded water, and raced on a track in the all-new fully electric crossover. So, when our first opportunity to check out the Audi e-tron consisted of a boat ride with a DJ and no opportunity to so much as drive the vehicle, we were saddened to say the least.

Fast-forward to a few months later and now Audi is inviting automotive journalists to travel to different parts of the globe to experience similar situations in the upcoming e-tron. We just recently shared our good friend Alex Guberman’s (E for Electric) video of his experience driving the e-tron in Spain.

To further tout the new Audi electric crossover’s capability, the automaker has published a video of the e-tron climbing the famed Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria, which is actually intended for downhill skiing. Rallycross driver Mattias Ekström is behind the wheel as the modified e-tron tackles the icy, 85-percent grade.

Audi e-tron extreme: Audi e-tron technology demonstrator climbs the Streif

#Audi #etron extreme: in late January, the Four Rings sent its first fully electric #SUV to conquer the legendary Streif in Kitzbühel. Behind the wheel? Rally cross driver Mattias Ekström. A #drive to remember.