Production Mercedes-Benz EQC Spotted Out In The Wild: Video

4 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQC caught in production form out in the wild.

Mercedes-Benz EQC was unveiled and right after that, some were lucky enough to spot the EQC out on a public road. This marks the first time we’ve laid eyes on the production version, without camouflage, out in the wild.

It’s the white, Electric Art version (there is also an AMG-Line version) with cool black wheels and a tow hitch. Overall, its appearance is very similar to conventional Mercedes SUVs.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)