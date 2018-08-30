Production Mercedes-Benz EQC Spotted Out In The Wild: Video
Mercedes-Benz EQC caught in production form out in the wild.
Mercedes-Benz EQC was unveiled and right after that, some were lucky enough to spot the EQC out on a public road. This marks the first time we’ve laid eyes on the production version, without camouflage, out in the wild.
It’s the white, Electric Art version (there is also an AMG-Line version) with cool black wheels and a tow hitch. Overall, its appearance is very similar to conventional Mercedes SUVs.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs
- dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
- system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
- 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
- top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
- 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
- more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
- AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
- towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
Looks pretty good. Similar to the I-Pace.
@Dima sid: “Looks pretty good…”
————
I agree. Glad to see Mercedes did not give EQC the electric dork treatment.
Hope the Mercedes franchise dealer network does a better job promoting the EQC than Chevy franchise dealers have done with Volt & Bolt.
“Electric dork treatment” = almost perfect.
As for the dealers, I certainly hope the MB dealers, especially in the US, do better than Chevy and Nissan dealers (in my experience) do with their EVs. Dealers are, in effect, the valve or pump between the factory and the customer. Right now, many US dealers are a valve turned to no more than 1/4 open. I would love to see them turn into a pump and actively promote EVs, have knowledgeable sales and support people, etc. (I still shudder at the memory of my local Nissan dealer proudly telling me when I leased my 2013 Leaf that I’d get free oil changes for the term of the lease. And no, it was not a joke.)
And please, no one tell me that the answer is factory-owned stores, ala Tesla. That would fix this mess, but I don’t see a way we can get there without a dramatic and unforeseeable political change.
I don’t like the fake grille.
Aesthetics aside, it is not fake, it is a functioning grille used for cooling.
The AMG version has only a few other body parts or is there also a more powerful engine ?
The term “Engine”, possibly you were referring to a “more powerful” EV motor?
This EQC, is pure free range, wild caught, MBZ BEV.
Looks very traditional. It will be interesting to see how aggressive Mercedes is about building and selling these in volume.