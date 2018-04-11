Peugeot Boss Says Electric Cars Aren’t Needed
Peugeot Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Philippe Imparato, presents a pragmatic approach for the powertrain mix in the Peugeot lineup.
The French brand notes a 10.4% sales increase in 2017 and the reasons for that are growth outside of Europe and more SUVs, which became the hot segment in recent years. However, the Citroën and DS brands shrunk by 7.5% and 38.5%, respectively.
According to Jean-Philippe Imparato, no dedicated electric cars are required for Peugeot to meet CO2 emission requirements.
Because of that, there will be a mix of electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel powertrain. Sadly, electric cars will be based on conventional models.
We had hoped to see the electric version of the Peugeot 208 in Geneva, but that didn’t happen.
By 2019, 8% of the lineup will be offered in electrified version, while by 2020 50% will be electrified (hybrid or electric).
Read Also – New Peugeot 508 To Spawn As PHEV In 2019
“I want Peugeot to be a leader in electrification so, by 2019, 8% of our model line-up will be electrified. And, by 2020, 50% [will offer electrified variants]. The electric transition for Peugeot is not in the future,it is now. In the coming 10 years, I believe it is right to produce a dedicated electric model, but, in the next few years, I will have a modular platform because this will help us get maximum coverage of all the markets. It will give you the four energies: electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel.”
“I also want to create a full ecosystem of services for electrification. If you want to go on holiday or drive 620 miles, you must have a mobility solution to complete the ecosystem. Owners would not only have the one car, you would have access to our mobility ecosystem.”
Source: Autocar
Categories: Peugeot / Citroën
This doesn’t give high hopes for the Opel Ampera-e (= Chevrolet Bolt) in Europe, since Opel resides under PSA nowadays. And yet it is a perfect car for the European market.
There have been times when Citroën (also PSA) was a forward looking car company…
The e-Ampera was a lost cause from the get go. Hope’s/Vauxhalls biggest markets are in the UK (Ireland combined as some would see it) – and the e-Ampera bafflingly didn’t get RHD.
It was also the drop of the value in the pound (by Brexut vote) that decided GM’s move to sell the brands to PSA. Opel/Vauxhall have been making 16 years loss since the start of the 21st century and they were going to make profit on the 17th year if it weren’t for the pound’s devaluation.
curse these scrappy huawei phones…
Peugeot says “Electric cars aren’t needed”.
Car Owner says “Peugeot cars aren’t needed”.
As simple as that!
8% of their line up being 8% of their sales, or 8% of modeled cars to choose from. What, like 3 cars?
You state that: “Sadly, electric cars will be based on conventional models.”
This is exactly why americans don’t understand European auto industry.
The average european customer wants the cheapest car possible, but he wants the brand/model he knows, he trusts. NOT a new model.
VW client? I want an electric Golf.
Opel customer? I want an electric Corsa.
Peugeot? Gimme an electric 208.
“Peugeot Boss Says Electric Cars Aren’t Needed”
Hardly what he declared.
They might be needed when more and more EV:s go on sale. Wy buy a Peugeot and be forced to go and fill gas, when you can buy another brands EV and never think of that again.