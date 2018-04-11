“Peugeot Boss Says Electric Cars Aren’t Needed”

1 H BY MARK KANE

Peugeot Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Philippe Imparato, presents a pragmatic approach for the powertrain mix in the Peugeot lineup.

The French brand notes a 10.4% sales increase in 2017 and the reasons for that are growth outside of Europe and more SUVs, which became the hot segment in recent years. However, the Citroën and DS brands shrunk by 7.5% and 38.5%, respectively.

According to Jean-Philippe Imparato, no dedicated electric cars are required for Peugeot to meet CO2 emission requirements.

Because of that, there will be a mix of electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel powertrain. Sadly, electric cars will be based on conventional models.

We had hoped to see the electric version of the Peugeot 208 in Geneva, but that didn’t happen.

By 2019, 8% of the lineup will be offered in electrified version, while by 2020 50% will be electrified (hybrid or electric).

“I want Peugeot to be a leader in electrification so, by 2019, 8% of our model line-up will be electrified. And, by 2020, 50% [will offer electrified variants]. The electric transition for Peugeot is not in the future,it is now. In the coming 10 years, I believe it is right to produce a dedicated electric model, but, in the next few years, I will have a modular platform because this will help us get maximum coverage of all the markets. It will give you the four energies: electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel.” “I also want to create a full ecosystem of services for electrification. If you want to go on holiday or drive 620 miles, you must have a mobility solution to complete the ecosystem. Owners would not only have the one car, you would have access to our mobility ecosystem.”

