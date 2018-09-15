One Key Way In Which 2019 BMW i3 Is Seriously Underrated
Still needs to become a better value to revive sales.
The BMW i3 remains a controversial car years after it first went into production. Its exterior styling is polarizing (this writer likes it) and the $44,450 starting price for the all-electric version — the version with the range extender starts at $48,300 in the U.S. — is a bit of an ask for a car with only a 33.2 kWh battery and 114 miles of EPA-rated range. Still, Slash Gear thinks at least one aspect of it is underrated.
For the publication, the i3’s sustaining allure comes down to its award-winning cabin. Noting its rear suicide doors and lack of a B-pillar, it says even entering the car is easier than most others. Once inside, everything is a refreshing change from the interiors of competitors. The choice of materials is rather unique, what with recycled plastics being used in the cloth covering the seats, leather tanned using oil leaves, and the inclusion of things like hemp and kenaf. And then there’s the dash.
It was, especially when it was first introduced, a huge departure from tradition. The wood dashboard flows across its top, echoing a Scandinavian aesthetic while its two screens float in negative space. It is, to many, extremely attractive. But, is it enough.
Historical sales numbers would suggest, coldly, that it is not. Having hit all-time highs of 11,024 units in 2015, its U.S. sales have eroded despite it gaining a bigger battery and other improvements over that time. It’s not out of the game yet, of course. It still finds a home with an average of 500 families a month now in 2018, and next year’s larger 42.2 kWh battery (which we hear started production today and will probably return somewhere 153 miles of EPA-rated range) should help its value proposition if the price doesn’t creep upward too much.
It’s clear, though, that without a complete rethink and makeover, it will continue to be dominated by the Tesla Model 3 in the market. That mid-size sedan also features a minimalistic interior and offers a lot more miles of range per purchase dollar. The fact that the California car is on track to sell as many as 14 times the number of units in the U.S. is telling.
Still, we are glad the i3 exists and that there is a choice for those who, for whatever reason, prefer it over the competition. We only hope the brand continues to bring this sort of freshness and design verve to its future electric vehicles.
17 Comments on "One Key Way In Which 2019 BMW i3 Is Seriously Underrated"
Costs about as much as a Model 3 Mid-Range while giving you less than half as many miles, lower efficiency, no frunk, no OTA software updates, no autonomous capabilities, no charging network, and no performance.
Why would anyone ever buy this hunk of garbage?
Also, you have to find the photo gallery and scroll through to find actual pictures of the interior, and holy crap, for something you want to talk up, that thing has been beaten with an ugly stick, inside and out.
Not clear to me, is it a four seater or a five seater?
Four. However, you should consider it was brought to market in 2013, when it was actually competitive. But then they somehow lost confidence in EVs, which is the reason the i3 is basically still the same car as in 2013. Except for the bigger battery.
The Tesla model S from 2012 is more or less the same car with some facelift. That is exactly what has happened with the i3 and its facelift. Battery capacity in the i3 has gone up by 100% in that time period, which is more than in the S. You wouldn’t say that Tesla gave up on EVs because the model S hasn’t been refreshed. The typical automaker builds out a car for close to 7 years to recoup costs. Why is it strange that the 2018 i3 is part of the same generation as the 2013?
i3 leasee here. It’s a 4 seater.
You are entirely correct on your objective comparisons with the Model 3. On the subjective aspects, I agree the exterior is not good, but disagree on the interior. Model 3 is the probably the only other car even comparable with the i3 interior.
The reason why anyone would buy it is what you actually pay in reality. For example, I’m paying less than $200/mo *with zero money down*. So while I’d certainly prefer a Model 3 at the same price, the reality is the i3 is MUCH less costly.
Exactly! The cheap leases make this something to consider over TM3…which doesn’t even have a lease offer at this time.
There are some pretty good lease deals for the i3 making it more affordable. I don’t think you can lease a Model 3 for 300 bucks per month. And I guess some people like it for what it is, a small city car that’s pacey and easy to maneuver.
“Costs about as much as a Model 3 Mid-Range”
To be fair, this is generally only true if you’re comparing MSRP and not actual cost to own. The i3 has had many available discounts and lease deals making it much cheaper to own than the MSRP would indicate.
“no frunk”
Yes, it has a frunk.
“no autonomous capabilities”
Euro versions have “Traffic Jam Assist” that controls accelerator, brake, and steering up to 37mph. This can be added, unofficially in US versions.
“no charging network”
I’ve driven mine all over the Southeast US (1,500+ mile trip) without any issues, using just a small amount of gas to occasionally get me to the next charger. By next year, Electrify America will be far enough along that I wouldn’t have needed any.
“no performance.”
BEVs have been tested as low as 6.3s 0-60. Not that far off the SR’s estimated 5.6s.
Teslas have plenty of legitimate advantages, so there’s no need to exaggerate the i3’s disadvantages.
yeah, just about every BEV on the road has objectively great accel performance.
Not quite “plaid mode”, but grow up already.
I think you’re missing a few aspects, still you have a point… But now imagine when BMW starts to make interesting EVs…
We happily bought “this hunk of garbage” in 2014 and still enjoy it.
For those of us who prefer the cargo carrying ability of a hatchback, who want to drive a very compact, light maneuverable EV, who don’t need a 5-passenger capacity, who don’t want a car that can rust (we live in a salty, humid environment), and who don’t care about 0-60 acceleration and the additional weight required to strengthen the drivetrain accordingly, the i3 is the only EV that meets our preferences.
When (if) Tesla ever sells a compact, lightweight hatchback, I’ll be interested. Tesla definitely crushes BMW in its software prowess, but I’m not about to buy a car that isn’t ideal for us just because it is made by Tesla.
They did one of the most advanced, ecological but also strange looking cars of automotive history. And then… they gave up.
This basically. We got another one on lease because the economics were pretty good for us and as we live in a city the parking advantage of these things is too crazy to give up.
The most seriously underrated feature is that the leases are cheap, cheap cheap. You save even moore after the EV rebates too.
Wake me up when I can lease a Model 3 for 3000 down and 250/month lmao
Sleep tight!
Not only that, but the electric drive pays for up to 6 of your monthly lease payments. If you get a good electric rate.
yeah my 2015 and 2018 Leaf Ss are nothing but low-grade Versas on the inside, but @ $6000+ under MSRP and 0% NMAC financing for my cross-town daily driver I’ll look for other ways to spice up my life with the savings I got vs. the much-nicer Tesla, BMW BEV alternatives.
Its a great car but really then it was competing against Nissan Leaf! Most people in 2015 also favored i3 because of rex or TMS and BMW swayed more folks when they announced that i3 will be compatible with future upgraded battery packs; that was a huge deal for many!