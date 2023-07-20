During the second quarter of 2023, Tesla continued to quickly expand its Supercharging network, achieving pretty solid results.

The number of new stations amounted to 318 (up 29 percent year-over-year), which is the third highest quarterly result so far.

The number of new individual connectors increased by 16 percent year-over-year to 2,913. In this case also, this is the third highest quarterly result.

The average ratio of connectors per station amounted to 9.2 (compared to 10.2 a year ago).

It will be interesting to see whether Tesla will be able to increase the rate of new installation and beat its previous records from Q4 2020 and Q4 2022.

Quarterly results (change year-over-year:

New stations: 318 (up 29%)

New individual connectors (stalls): 2,913 (up 16%)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.2 (down 10%)

Number of new Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q2 2023

Number of Tesla Superchargers (globally)

As of the end of the quarter, Tesla increased the cumulative number of Supercharging stations and stalls:

Stations: 5,262 (up 33% year-over-year)

Individual connectors (stalls): 48,082 (up 33% year-over-year)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.1 (up 0.3% year-over-year)

This quarter, Tesla is expected to reach a major milestone of 50,000 installed Supercharging stalls.

The number of Tesla Supercharging stalls (globally):

If all of the 48,000+ stalls were powered simultaneously, at 100 kW average (for illustrative purposes), the total output would be over 4.8 GW.

Non-Tesla Supercharging

Additionally, Tesla continues to expand the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot, which currently is available at select stations in some markets.

The Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program includes:

It's worth noting that in July 2023, there was a report Tesla that is preparing V4 Supercharging stalls with a contactless bank card reader and a space for a small display as an additional step to make the infrastructure accessible to non-Tesla EV drivers.

Supercharging Power

As of today, Tesla Superchargers offer a peak power output of up to 250 kW, but it's expected to increase.

There were reports about 300 kW and more in the future, and a rumor about 324 kW in the case of V3 Superchargers.

Recently, Tesla launched its first V4 Superchargers, which unofficially are expected to reach 350 kW and potentially might exceed 600 kW (assuming current and voltage limits, described on the V4 stalls), but it would require installation of new 1,000 V, high-power chargers (power electronic cabinets).

Tesla Superchargers peak output:

V2: 150 kW (compared to 120 kW originally)

V3: 250 kW - See 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Fast Charging Analysis and comparison with Lucid Air



V4 (April 8, 2023): 250 kW

[potentially up to 615 kW, assuming 615 A and 1,000 V]

Separately, Tesla is building fast chargers for electric trucks (Tesla Semi) - known also as Tesla Megachargers), which are promised to offer a megawatt charging level.

Charging standards

In Q4 2022, Tesla announced the opening of its proprietary charging standard, which will be called the North American Charging Standard (NACS). In May 2023, Ford announced the switch from CCS1 to NACS in North America (starting in 2025). The move was followed by General Motors and, since then, multiple other EV manufacturers, charging networks and charging equipment manufacturers announed support of NACS.

In Q2 2023 financial report, Tesla noted:

"The 2nd quarter of 2023 has been the quarter of Supercharging. A significant number of companies, including Ford, GM, Mercedes, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Volvo and Electrify America, have announced adoption of NACS – a charging standard developed by Tesla over a decade ago – for their North American products. Further opening our charging network in 2024 will enable both faster market conversion from combustion vehicles to EVs as well as faster growth of our charging network through a larger addressable fleet."

Separately, Tesla started to retrofit its chargers in North America with a solution ("Magic Dock") to charge also electric vehicles compatible with the CCS Combo 1/J1772 Combo standard. A small number of such stations (V3) were already installed.

In Europe (and most of the rest of the world), new Tesla cars are equipped with a CCS Combo 2 compatible charging inlet for both AC and DC charging.

In China, the company uses GB/T charging inlets (one for AC and one for DC charging).

Tesla Supercharging plugs vary depending on the market: